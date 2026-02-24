Tom Tiffany Fires Back After Evers Says Wisconsin Would ‘Implode’ Without Illegal Immigrants

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers follows the Democratic Party line when it comes to illegal immigrants. Not only has Evers refused to turn over SNAP data and voter roll information, with speculation that he's doing so protect the illegal immigrants who are getting those benefits and voting in elections, in contradiction to federal laws.

Now Evers is saying Wisconsin's economy would "implode" if President Trump deported all the illegals living in the Dairy State.

"If I had a chance, and I knew it would have an impact, I'd tell him to leave the immigrants here in Wisconsin alone. They're the ones that milk our cows, they're the ones that work in our factories. If they go after those folks, our economy will implode overnight. He should know that. If he doesn't know that, then, frankly, he shouldn't be president, Evers said.

Tiffany also pointed out illegal immigration harms Wisconsin workers. "Illegal immigration drives down wages and undercuts Wisconsin workers," Tiffany wrote on X. "As governor, I will stand with hardworking Wisconsinites and protect your jobs from foreign labor."

Ah. So those illegal immigrants are indentured servants for the Democrats and cheap labor.

Why can't Wisconsinites get those jobs?

Given that Evers is hiding SNAP data, it would also make sense that most of these illegal immigrants aren't working at all, but are collecting welfare benefits.

Nationally, roughly 60.7 percent of households headed by illegal immigrants use one or more welfare programs. There are approximately 70,000 illegals in Wisconsin, meaning that if the 60.7 percent figure translates to Wisconsin, almost 43,000 of those immigrants are on welfare.

If the Wisconsin economy collapses if we remove 37,000 illegals, we have a problem. To put it in perspective, roughly 100,000 people leave the state each year. And yet the economy keeps chugging along.

