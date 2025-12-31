'Just Fine:' WI Governor Tony Evers Continues to Withhold SNAP Data From the Trump Administration

Back at the start of December, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers made it clear he would not allow his state to share SNAP benefit recipient data with the federal government, despite the fact that Republicans in Washington have threatened to withhold SNAP funds from states that do not comply.

It wasn't the first time Evers put SNAP benefits at risk, either. During the Schumer Shutdown, Evers refused to use the $370 million in COVID funds that he (and he alone) had the authority to allocate. Evers could have used it to fund SNAP while Democrats played politics with SNAP and he chose not to.

Republican gubernatorial candidate and Wisconsin Congressman Tom Tiffany blasted Evers and wrote a letter telling the Democrat, "Like many Wisconsin residents, I was disappointed by your recent public statements ruling out cooperation with the federal government to detect fraud in the food stamp program. We should all be able to agree that fraud and abuse in vital safety net programs is unacceptable, which is why I hope you reconsider your position."

Now, Tony Evers is sitting down for an interview on Wisconsin ABC affiliate WISN 12 to talk about why he refuses to give up the data.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers (D) refused to give over SNAP information because he claims "the program right now is working just fine."



If everything is "just fine" what are you afraid of?pic.twitter.com/CgUc3LUmDT — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 30, 2025

"The Trump administration is asking for data from all the states on SNAP recipients," the host says. "I think 29 have said yes, mainly Republican states. Wisconsin has said no. Why not give the data to see if there's any bad apples or fraud within the system?

"Well...that system is analyzed every single year, and we feel confident in it," Evers replies. "You know, the idea that they're asking for this information, they're looking for ways to get out of doing it, frankly. And that is inappropriate. I mean, we have people in the state of Wisconsin who need help, making sure they're having nutritious meals. So we feel the program right now is working just fine."

Democrats have insisted that illegal immigrants aren't getting taxpayer-funded benefits, but they've made it clear that illegals are getting SNAP and Medicare/Medicaid benefits despite laws prohibiting that. So when Evers says the Trump administration is "trying to get out of it," that's a tacit admission Wisconsin is providing SNAP benefits to illegal immigrants, and officials don't want the federal government to know about it.

Tom Tiffany said he would comply with the Trump administration's request, writing on X, "It's not 'just fine' if taxpayer dollars are being misused. @GovEvers must release the food stamp data and be transparent with the people of Wisconsin. As governor, I will."

It’s not “just fine” if taxpayer dollars are being misused. @GovEvers must release the food stamp data and be transparent with the People of Wisconsin.



As governor, I will. — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) December 30, 2025

With a spotlight shining brightly on Wisconsin's neighbor, Minnesota and it's ongoing fraud, refusing to release data and prove that illegal immigrants aren't defrauding the SNAP system seems like an easy political move. But Evers refuses to make it.

Republican Congressman Tony Wied also blasted Evers' refusal to release the info.

"@GovEvers believes we should simply take his word that there is no fraud. No one is buying that. Release the data and let Wisconsinites see exactly how their hard-earned tax dollars are being spent," Wied wrote on X.

.@GovEvers believes we should simply take his word that there is no fraud.



No one is buying that. Release the data and let Wisconsinites see exactly how their hard-earned tax dollars are being spent. https://t.co/AW68lxK6TE — Rep. Tony Wied (@RepTonyWied) December 30, 2025

The Evers administration also refuses to release voter data to the federal government.

From election integrity to SNAP, Governor Evers’ unwillingness to share information only adds to the appearance of impropriety. Transparency is the only way to rebuild trust in our institutions. https://t.co/xplrr2Qs95 — Will Flanders (@WillFlandersWI) December 30, 2025

"From election integrity to SNAP, Governor Evers’ unwillingness to share information only adds to the appearance of impropriety. Transparency is the only way to rebuild trust in our institutions," wrote Will Flanders.

