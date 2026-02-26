They Spied on Kash Patel and Susie Wiles – Now They Are Paying for It
Tipsheet

Where's the Backlash? Olympic Hockey Hero Gets a Warm Welcome in New Jersey

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 26, 2026 1:30 PM
Where's the Backlash? Olympic Hockey Hero Gets a Warm Welcome in New Jersey
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

The New Jersey Devils welcomed home their star center and alternate captain, Jack Hughes, less than a week after Hughes — sans some of his front teeth, thanks to a high stick hit — scored the winning overtime goal in the Olympics gold medal game. It was a great moment for America, which hadn't won the gold in hockey since the Miracle on Ice in 1980. 

It was less great for the Democrats and Leftists who got their panties in a wad over FBI Director Kash Patel celebrating with the team, and President Trump congratulating them, including inviting them to the White House and the State of the Union address. It was at the State of the Union where President Trump announced that Team USA goalie Connor Hellebuyck would receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Feminists decried the "misogyny" of the team, sportswriters crashed out and claimed the team "failed to meet the cultural moment," and Canadians were so salty over the loss you could have preserved meat in their tears. The Left insisted that members of Team USA would face "backlash" over the fact that they didn't act like petulant children towards President Trump.

The only backlash is coming from the perpetually offended Leftists, however, because this is how Hughes was greeted by the hockey crowd last night:

Listen to that roar. The standing ovation.

"I'm so proud to represent the New Jersey Devils organization," an emotional Hughes said. "And and I'm so, so proud to represent the great state of New Jersey."

"From the bottom of my heart, all my teammates, USA Teammates, we just want to thank you for all the love and support. We feel it. Thank you," Hughes added.

Related:

KASH PATEL NEW JERSEY SPORTS USA JACK REED

"I'm so proud that the men's & women's USA hockey teams brought gold medals back to the United States of America," Hughes said.

If that's backlash, may we all be on the receiving end.

It does not reflect reality.

So. Much. Backlash.

Not.

It's an absolute crock.

Leftists live in an echo chamber, and they never watched a hockey game in their lives until they could use it to attack Trump.

And always will be that way.

Compare the cheering Hughes received with the boos that greeted New Jersey Governor Mickie Sherrill and her husband when they went out on the ice before the game. That's backlash.

