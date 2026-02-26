Where's the Backlash? Olympic Hockey Hero Gets a Warm Welcome in New Jersey

The New Jersey Devils welcomed home their star center and alternate captain, Jack Hughes, less than a week after Hughes — sans some of his front teeth, thanks to a high stick hit — scored the winning overtime goal in the Olympics gold medal game. It was a great moment for America, which hadn't won the gold in hockey since the Miracle on Ice in 1980.

It was less great for the Democrats and Leftists who got their panties in a wad over FBI Director Kash Patel celebrating with the team, and President Trump congratulating them, including inviting them to the White House and the State of the Union address. It was at the State of the Union where President Trump announced that Team USA goalie Connor Hellebuyck would receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Feminists decried the "misogyny" of the team, sportswriters crashed out and claimed the team "failed to meet the cultural moment," and Canadians were so salty over the loss you could have preserved meat in their tears. The Left insisted that members of Team USA would face "backlash" over the fact that they didn't act like petulant children towards President Trump.

The only backlash is coming from the perpetually offended Leftists, however, because this is how Hughes was greeted by the hockey crowd last night:

Listen to that roar. The standing ovation.

"I'm so proud to represent the New Jersey Devils organization," an emotional Hughes said. "And and I'm so, so proud to represent the great state of New Jersey."

"From the bottom of my heart, all my teammates, USA Teammates, we just want to thank you for all the love and support. We feel it. Thank you," Hughes added.

"I'm so proud that the men's & women's USA hockey teams brought gold medals back to the United States of America," Hughes said.

NEW: Hockey star Jack Hughes gets emotional while a massive flag flies in the background as he is welcomed back home after Team USA's historic win.



"I'm so proud that the men's & women's USA hockey teams brought gold medals back to the United States of America."



"From the… pic.twitter.com/lc07Sdh7FL — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 26, 2026

If that's backlash, may we all be on the receiving end.

Left wing hockey Twitter has spent the last few days saying Jack Hughes lost “all his fans,” and here he is getting a standing ovation and loud cheers from the NJ Devils crowd



Almost like their echo chamber doesn’t reflect reality!

pic.twitter.com/vhgphNModx — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) February 26, 2026

It does not reflect reality.

Look at all that backlash. https://t.co/UoCdsfPzzz — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 26, 2026

So. Much. Backlash.

Not.

More humility and eloquence from Jack Hughes. Team USA is a great group of young Olympians and the way they've been dumped on is a crock. https://t.co/WJerj7FT51 — BucciOT.Com (@Buccigross) February 26, 2026

It's an absolute crock.

Hockey twitter is maybe the most Twitter Isn’t Real Life https://t.co/urnNNiKuMq — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 26, 2026

Leftists live in an echo chamber, and they never watched a hockey game in their lives until they could use it to attack Trump.

Let’s just say the loudest screamers on the socials and in the mainstream media have never represented the majority of society, and neither does the majority represent them. It’s always been that way. https://t.co/HJgPw8JdPd — Boston Radio Watch®️ (@bostonradio) February 26, 2026

And always will be that way.

Compare the cheering Hughes received with the boos that greeted New Jersey Governor Mickie Sherrill and her husband when they went out on the ice before the game. That's backlash.

