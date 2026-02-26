Crusty Democrat Dino Rockers Should Have Some Dignity
Crusty Democrat Dino Rockers Should Have Some Dignity
Will Kash Patel and Susie Wiles File Legal Actions Over These Revelations From the Biden FBI?
Will Kash Patel and Susie Wiles File Legal Actions Over These Revelations From...
And Now the US Women's Hockey Team Is Slapping Down the Silly Media Narrative About the Men's Team
And Now the US Women's Hockey Team Is Slapping Down the Silly Media...
Black Sports Radio Host Had the Perfect Take on the US Men's Hockey Team
Black Sports Radio Host Had the Perfect Take on the US Men's Hockey...
Suspect Who Rammed Vehicle DHS Building in Idaho Has Been Identified..and You Cannot Make This Up
Suspect Who Rammed Vehicle DHS Building in Idaho Has Been Identified..and You Cannot...
Rep. Seth Moulton Brought an Illegal Alien to the SOTU, then Shielded Him From Law Enforcement
Rep. Seth Moulton Brought an Illegal Alien to the SOTU, then Shielded Him...
They Sat on Their Hands
They Sat on Their Hands
The State of Disunion
The State of Disunion
Carville Trashes Trump — Maybe Carville Should Sit This One Out
Carville Trashes Trump — Maybe Carville Should Sit This One Out
The Left’s Woke Lawfare Is a Clear and Present Danger That Demands Action
The Left’s Woke Lawfare Is a Clear and Present Danger That Demands Action
Will Elizabeth Warren’s Socialist Poison Pill Undermine Trump’s Bipartisan Housing Reform Plan?
Will Elizabeth Warren’s Socialist Poison Pill Undermine Trump’s Bipartisan Housing Reform...
Democrats Go From 'Affordability' to 'Abolish ICE'
Democrats Go From 'Affordability' to 'Abolish ICE'
The Future of the Department of War: Warfighters, Not Woke Harvard Students
The Future of the Department of War: Warfighters, Not Woke Harvard Students
Remembering the History of Regime Change
Remembering the History of Regime Change
Tipsheet

Governor Mikie Sherrill Wasn't Welcome at the New Jersey Devils Game

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 26, 2026 8:00 AM
Governor Mikie Sherrill Wasn't Welcome at the New Jersey Devils Game
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

If New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill went to a recent Devils game hoping the crowd would cheer her, she was sorely mistaken. Instead, Sherrill and her husband were on the receiving end of some very loud boos when they were introduced at the start of the game.

Advertisement

Sherrill won the election with almost 60 percent of the vote, but does this mean New Jersey folks are already turning on her?

According to The New York Post, Sherrill was there to honor Olympic gold medal hockey player Jack Hughes before the game.

Here's more:

Red, White and booed.

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill was heckled and jeered by NJ Devils fans in her home state as the team honored their Olympians, including American hero Jack Hughes.

Fans inside the Prudential Center broke out into a loud chorus of boos after the 54-year-old Democrat and her husband, Jason Hedberg, were announced to the ice before the Devils’ game against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night. 

Sherrill, who assumed office in the Garden State just over a month ago, was on hand for the ceremonial puck drop and to present Hughes with a New Jersey State flag.

The pregame ceremony honored the star forward for scoring Team USA’s gold medal-clinching, overtime goal against Canada in the Winter Olympics final on Sunday. It was the Americans’ first gold medal since 1980.

Recommended

And Now the US Women's Hockey Team Is Slapping Down the Silly Media Narrative About the Men's Team Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY NEW JERSEY SPORTS USA MIKIE SHERRILL

We can't help but notice that no Lefty is melting down because Hughes met with a Democrat politician. We're sure that's just a coincidence.

A very hard boo.

Yes, it should be.

The Left has been awful to Team USA this week.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

And Now the US Women's Hockey Team Is Slapping Down the Silly Media Narrative About the Men's Team Matt Vespa
Suspect Who Rammed Vehicle DHS Building in Idaho Has Been Identified..and You Cannot Make This Up Matt Vespa
Crusty Democrat Dino Rockers Should Have Some Dignity Kurt Schlichter
Black Sports Radio Host Had the Perfect Take on the US Men's Hockey Team Matt Vespa
Will Kash Patel and Susie Wiles File Legal Actions Over These Revelations From the Biden FBI? Matt Vespa
Rep. Seth Moulton Brought an Illegal Alien to the SOTU, then Shielded Him From Law Enforcement Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

And Now the US Women's Hockey Team Is Slapping Down the Silly Media Narrative About the Men's Team Matt Vespa
Advertisement