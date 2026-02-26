Governor Mikie Sherrill Wasn't Welcome at the New Jersey Devils Game

If New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill went to a recent Devils game hoping the crowd would cheer her, she was sorely mistaken. Instead, Sherrill and her husband were on the receiving end of some very loud boos when they were introduced at the start of the game.

Mikie Sherrill gets booed at the NJ Devils Game, well deserved 😂 https://t.co/rLr0R9clr6 pic.twitter.com/8Zr92l59Wz — Wake Up NJ 🇺🇸 New Jersey (@wakeupnj) February 26, 2026

Sherrill won the election with almost 60 percent of the vote, but does this mean New Jersey folks are already turning on her?

According to The New York Post, Sherrill was there to honor Olympic gold medal hockey player Jack Hughes before the game.

NJ Gov. Mikie Sherrill booed at Devils game honoring US Olympic hockey hero Jack Hughes https://t.co/cfRkx2bNIL pic.twitter.com/ecpWVnK2rN — New York Post (@nypost) February 26, 2026

Here's more:

Red, White and booed. New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill was heckled and jeered by NJ Devils fans in her home state as the team honored their Olympians, including American hero Jack Hughes. Fans inside the Prudential Center broke out into a loud chorus of boos after the 54-year-old Democrat and her husband, Jason Hedberg, were announced to the ice before the Devils’ game against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night. Sherrill, who assumed office in the Garden State just over a month ago, was on hand for the ceremonial puck drop and to present Hughes with a New Jersey State flag. The pregame ceremony honored the star forward for scoring Team USA’s gold medal-clinching, overtime goal against Canada in the Winter Olympics final on Sunday. It was the Americans’ first gold medal since 1980.

We can't help but notice that no Lefty is melting down because Hughes met with a Democrat politician. We're sure that's just a coincidence.

Oof. That is a hard boo. — Kirsten Fleming (@KirFlem) February 26, 2026

A very hard boo.

To be fair, most politicians get booed at Jersey sporting events. I think it’s appropriate. Remind them who the boss is. It should be a bipartisan thing. — JJS (@jamesseegs) February 26, 2026

Yes, it should be.

🚨 LMAO! Patriots at tonight’s NJ Devils game RELENTLESSLY BOOED Democrat Gov. Mikie Sherrill moments after they went WILD for Team USA player Jack Hughes



Americans are REBUKING Democrats for the cold shoulder they gave Team USA this week.



🇺🇸🔥

pic.twitter.com/XjcD3uObrx — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 26, 2026

The Left has been awful to Team USA this week.

