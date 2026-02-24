You Knew These People Were Going to Try and Ruin the Most Significant US Olympic Win in Years

It didn’t take long for opponents to attempt to diminish the most notable Olympic victory in decades. On Sunday, the US men’s hockey team secured the gold medal by defeating its archrival Canada. This occurred 46 years after the Miracle on Ice game, which was also the last Winter Olympics in which our hockey team won gold.

However, because liberals are often seen as misguided, anti-Trump, and worse, un-American, they tend to dampen the mood. The good thing is that there are few, so the rest of us patriots just laugh at them. This isn’t a time to rely on those worthless “whine like a b**ch” degrees. No way. You people whining about Team USA winning, Donald Trump’s call to the men’s team as they celebrated, and a joke about inviting the women’s team to the State of the Union were taken way out of proportion.

First, the women’s team also took home gold, with Megan Keller’s epic overtime goal. Both teams went into overtime. Both squads won 2-1 over Canada. It’s awesome.

Currently, many hostile, friendless white liberal women are attacking the men’s team for accepting the SOTU invite. Additionally, numerous casual viewers, who don’t follow sports or hockey, and didn’t bother to wake early on Sunday for the game — since liberals typically don’t watch sports — are also chirping. Furthermore, many women who previously believed hockey was full of gay players, thanks to that Heated Rivalry show, received a harsh reality check. Ladies, hockey is actually one of the most right-leaning sports.

unfortunately this is just proof that most men do not view women as equals even on a stage where they earned the exact same thing as them. and arguably did it better. — bianca (@meiebia) February 23, 2026

Have you considered calming down?



You’re literally embarrassing women sports fans everywhere https://t.co/Qf6JYb06hQ pic.twitter.com/ZUS7PLaygy — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) February 23, 2026

I see we are now smearing the hockey team bc Trump said something we didn't like. Journalism. The FIRST word out of a player's mouth after Trump's sentence is "ABSOLUTELY," followed by some cheering and laughing and then a chant of "TWO-FOR-TWO" in the background. Jack Hughes is… https://t.co/FgjFDSV2pV — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 23, 2026

After 24 hours of Canadians losing it over USA Men’s hockey and now another 24 hours of humorless feminists crashing out about it, I think it’s finally time for me to call a doctor about this erection — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) February 24, 2026

these misery-advertising crash outs are wild pic.twitter.com/287qgPTuxf — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 23, 2026

If waving the American flag or chanting “USA!” turns you off right now, you're not alone. https://t.co/ndUODJtix4 — HuffPost (@HuffPost) February 21, 2026

Geez it's so hard to understand why the Washington Post Sports Section required elimination. https://t.co/LiU76SOReo — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) February 24, 2026

Gay and female “hockey fans” who only became fans after watching Heated Rivalry realizing that most hockey players are slightly right of center: https://t.co/HtbP6KGZT2 — Shaniqua Posting Delusions (@DeIudedShaniqwa) February 23, 2026

Oh no, not Georgetown Institute’s Women, Peace, and Security Index! https://t.co/rd06i47g7e — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 23, 2026

Liberals are truly the most miserable people in existence because they'll watch one of the greatest moments in the history of American sports and instead of feeling pride for their country, they will find some way to complain about it. https://t.co/wZ2GmB9Tlm — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 23, 2026

“It’s a fucking scary time on hockey twitter right now” is the funniest line ever written in the English language. https://t.co/q8F5o1ABe8 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 24, 2026

I think the big lesson from the last 36 hours is a lot of people just need to log off and go outside. https://t.co/hviEa9T6G8 — Dan Treacy (@DanTreacyASN) February 24, 2026

The fan girlies who are now up in arms with the entire USA men’s team (Jack/Quinn in particular) over them speaking to the President etc. :



Are you that fucking stupid? 95% of the league all thinks the same way. This being the tipping point shows how stupid these girls are 😭 — Amanda (@nhljackhughes) February 23, 2026

This MSNBC producer on blue sky literally hates America. They all do pic.twitter.com/VrflfMnY7o — Pericles (@PerryALPHA) February 24, 2026

Liberals finding out the hockey community is 95% right wing will never not be funny. — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) February 23, 2026

Damn.



Canada’s not wrong. pic.twitter.com/mOjG45NLkv — Not Your Average Liberal (@NotAvgLiberal) February 23, 2026

Y’all can continue to crash out about losing, but you can also tell the truth. None of this is real. There were many statements post-game and the jersey and family have been part of the national team’s journey for more than a year. https://t.co/BfucxcoPoF — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 24, 2026

Sorry, not sorry.

