We're Living Rent Free in the Canadians' Heads
This CNN Host Addressed an Issue That Liberals DO NOT Want to Talk About
Kash Patel Celebrated With Team USA at the Winter Olympics. Was It a Big Deal?
Someone Shouted the N-Word at the BAFTAs. It's Created a Total Fiasco on Social Media
We Saw the Greatest Olympic Win Since 1980s Miracle on Ice...and the Libs Are in Shambles
Director of DC Dept of Environment Literally Wants to Infect You With E. Coli
USA Hockey’s Gold Redeemed the Otherwise Awful Olympics
Goodbye, Chicago Bears
A Year of Healthcare Reform, Defined by Transparency
If Ever There Was a Moment for DHS and ICE to Be Fully Operational, This Is It
The Quiet Monopoly Driving Your Healthcare Bill
The Canadian Cope Surrounding the Team USA Win Is Hilarious
Pressure Is Mounting Against Tony Gonzales. Will He Suspend His Campaign?
Mexican Special Forces Kill Mastermind Behind Cartel Terrorism Outbreak
Tipsheet

You Knew These People Were Going to Try and Ruin the Most Significant US Olympic Win in Years

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 24, 2026 7:00 AM
You Knew These People Were Going to Try and Ruin the Most Significant US Olympic Win in Years
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

It didn’t take long for opponents to attempt to diminish the most notable Olympic victory in decades. On Sunday, the US men’s hockey team secured the gold medal by defeating its archrival Canada. This occurred 46 years after the Miracle on Ice game, which was also the last Winter Olympics in which our hockey team won gold. 

However, because liberals are often seen as misguided, anti-Trump, and worse, un-American, they tend to dampen the mood. The good thing is that there are few, so the rest of us patriots just laugh at them. This isn’t a time to rely on those worthless “whine like a b**ch” degrees. No way. You people whining about Team USA winning, Donald Trump’s call to the men’s team as they celebrated, and a joke about inviting the women’s team to the State of the Union were taken way out of proportion. 

First, the women’s team also took home gold, with Megan Keller’s epic overtime goal. Both teams went into overtime. Both squads won 2-1 over Canada. It’s awesome.  

Currently, many hostile, friendless white liberal women are attacking the men’s team for accepting the SOTU invite. Additionally, numerous casual viewers, who don’t follow sports or hockey, and didn’t bother to wake early on Sunday for the game — since liberals typically don’t watch sports — are also chirping. Furthermore, many women who previously believed hockey was full of gay players, thanks to that Heated Rivalry show, received a harsh reality check. Ladies, hockey is actually one of the most right-leaning sports.  

Sorry, not sorry. 

