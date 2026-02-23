When the Law Is Optional, You Have Tyranny
The Reactions to Team USA's Win Over Canada Were Amazing, But This One Was Beyond Absurd

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 23, 2026 6:55 AM
The Reactions to Team USA's Win Over Canada Were Amazing, But This One Was Beyond Absurd
AP Photo/Luca Bruno

Yesterday marked one of the most significant Olympic victories for the United States: Team USA defeated Canada to win the gold medal in hockey. This was specifically the men’s team, ending a 46-year gold medal drought. The last time the men’s hockey team secured gold was in 1980, following their victory over the Soviets in the Miracle on Ice game. 

America achieved a double gold at the Winter Olympics in Milan. Both the men’s and women’s teams defeated Canada 2-1, securing gold, with each match ending in overtime.  

And Canada wasn’t taking it well. Yet, besides them, it was American liberals who weren’t taking it well: 

Yet, the one from Team Canada’s Jon Cooper, also the head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning, was the most absurd, claiming that three-on-three in overtime put them at a disadvantage. 

You take four players off the ice, now hockey’s not hockey anymore. There’s a reason overtime and shootouts are in play — it’s all TV-driven to end games, so it’s not a long time. There’s a reason why it's not in the Stanley Cup final or playoffs. 

Sir, I would agree that three-on-three in the Olympics for 20 minutes is absurd, and I would prefer the five-on-five format like in the NHL during the playoffs, but a) if you don’t like it, win in regulation, b) your team in that Olympic overtime format had the advantage. It was about closing; we did it. You did not.  

Whining about having three potential Hall of Famers on the ice and losing is a choice. And it’s a sore one. 

Yet, not all Canadians had a meltdown over this loss:

