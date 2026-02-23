The Reactions to Team USA's Win Over Canada Were Amazing, But This One Was Beyond Absurd

Yesterday marked one of the most significant Olympic victories for the United States: Team USA defeated Canada to win the gold medal in hockey. This was specifically the men’s team, ending a 46-year gold medal drought. The last time the men’s hockey team secured gold was in 1980, following their victory over the Soviets in the Miracle on Ice game.

Advertisement

Jack Hughes with an all-time quote after his all-time moment in the Olympics 🙌🥇 pic.twitter.com/b0ipeM8MmN — ESPN (@espn) February 22, 2026

America achieved a double gold at the Winter Olympics in Milan. Both the men’s and women’s teams defeated Canada 2-1, securing gold, with each match ending in overtime.

And Canada wasn’t taking it well. Yet, besides them, it was American liberals who weren’t taking it well:

🚨#BREAKING: At this time, Canadian hockey fans are experiencing a nuclear meltdown after Team USA took the gold medal in Olympic hockey, with widespread frustration and boiling anger being expressed by fans, including extreme comments directed at the United States and its fans. — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 22, 2026

Well at least our leader is not a pedophile. https://t.co/Zhxv3WrcG6 — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) February 23, 2026

canada past few days:



- poorer than alabama

- lost to usa at their only sport

- cheating at curling

- ATHs in euthanasia! — mert (@mert) February 22, 2026

Anybody who has videos of Canada’s hopes and dreams being shattered feel free to send along pic.twitter.com/ZzYmGYBFF8 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 22, 2026

The Canadian euthanasia website has crashed. — Comrade Stump (@GranTorinoDSA) February 22, 2026

I don't know who is more upset that Team USA won. Canadians, or Democrats in America. https://t.co/rO2AdWHu3I pic.twitter.com/jGln9ROedy — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) February 22, 2026

The libs wanted Canada to win so bad https://t.co/aZvOejOA0l — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 22, 2026

Canada Canadians in need

Hockey of healthcare

🤝

Gonna have to

wait 4 years — Robert Behrens (@rcb05) February 22, 2026

I’m never deleting this app. 😂☠️



Whatever you do, make sure to support @JimmysSeafood! 🇺🇸” pic.twitter.com/FQp2dTu2CC — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) February 23, 2026

*America has biggest win since the Miracle on Ice.



Jemele Hill: “Tell me why your country sucks.” pic.twitter.com/04dGXMyJuS — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 23, 2026

Meet HuffPost’s Monica Torres, who wrote an article stating, “If waving the American flag or chanting ‘USA!’ turns you off right now, you’re not alone.” pic.twitter.com/N0nKt86B4N — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) February 22, 2026

Yet, the one from Team Canada’s Jon Cooper, also the head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning, was the most absurd, claiming that three-on-three in overtime put them at a disadvantage.

Jon Cooper on the 3-on-3 OT:



"You take four players off the ice, now hockey’s not hockey anymore. There’s a reason overtime and shootouts are in play — it’s all TV-driven to end games, so it’s not a long time. There’s a reason why it's not in the Stanley Cup final or playoffs" — Michael Traikos (@Michael_Traikos) February 22, 2026

You take four players off the ice, now hockey’s not hockey anymore. There’s a reason overtime and shootouts are in play — it’s all TV-driven to end games, so it’s not a long time. There’s a reason why it's not in the Stanley Cup final or playoffs.

Advertisement

Sir, I would agree that three-on-three in the Olympics for 20 minutes is absurd, and I would prefer the five-on-five format like in the NHL during the playoffs, but a) if you don’t like it, win in regulation, b) your team in that Olympic overtime format had the advantage. It was about closing; we did it. You did not.

Sidney Crosby’s Golden Goal was 4-on-4, don’t remember people complaining for 5-on-5 then. https://t.co/GChqUNa9XF — Jonny Lazarus (@JLazzy23) February 22, 2026

Man leave it to team Canada to put McDavid-MacKinnon-Makar on the ice and then cry about how 3 on 3 isn’t fair LMAO



I mean…… — The Bratt Pack (@TheBrattPack63) February 22, 2026

Whining about having three potential Hall of Famers on the ice and losing is a choice. And it’s a sore one.

Yet, not all Canadians had a meltdown over this loss:

Here is the lone Canadian in touch with reality pic.twitter.com/7WVQGGPpjs — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) February 22, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.