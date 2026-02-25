This Democrat Just Said How Her Party Really Feels About Standing Up for Americans Over Illegal Aliens

There were many great moments during President Trump's State of the Union address last night. He welcomed the gold medal-winning men's Olympic Hockey Team and announced that goalie Connor Hellebuyck would be receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom. President Trump also awarded two of our warrior heroes the Congressional Medal of Honor, Chief Warrant Officer Eric Slover, who led the mission to capture Nicolas Maduro, and 100-year-old Navy Fighter Pilot Royce Williams, a Korean War veteran.

But the most revealing and winning moment came when President Trump asked Congress to stand up if they believed "the first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens" — and the Democrats didn't stand up. President Trump took a gamble on that, to be sure, but he knows Democrats well enough to know that they wouldn't stand for American citizens.

This was a major gamble by Trump. If the Democrats had stood up, they would have one-upped Trump and his attempt to make them look nuts would've backfired. He gambled that they just couldn't do it.....and he was right. https://t.co/mWLyOXJQrf — Mark Belling (@MarkBellingShow) February 25, 2026

That should be on every midterm ad from now until November.

As should this response from Re. Janell Bynum, who said standing up for the American citizens who elected Democrats and pay their salaries is "racist" and "uncomfortable."

INSANE



Democrat Rep. Janelle Bynum said it was "racist" and "uncomfortable" when President Trump asked Democrats to stand up for American citizens. pic.twitter.com/2znkFJ8por — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 25, 2026

"What did you think about that moment when the President was asking Democrats to stand up for American citizens during that part of the speech when he was talking about immigration and immigration enforcement efforts?" the C-SPAN reporter asked Bynum.

"I think you can agree with the what, like standing up for American citizens, but I disagree with the how," Bynum said.

"And so it's always about how do we bring our country together but not stand on the backs of others. There's thinly-veiled racist language, anti-immigrant language in what he was asking, that was uncomfortable," she added.

In other words, she doesn't agree with standing up for American citizens.

This is a great look for them. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) February 25, 2026

Truly. Keep up the good work, Democrats.

Another clip for the mid-terms to support Rs.

If you think standing up for Americans over illegal aliens is racist, you should not be representing Americans in Congress. — AngelorPar (@AngelorPar) February 25, 2026

All of this.

Yes.

Trump was right - these people are crazy https://t.co/u4JzmemIHd — Mark (@MarkW_E01) February 25, 2026

He was correct.

Dems are just handing the GOP pitch after pitch right down the middle. https://t.co/Xr9eHlEKPL — Cali ✞ Lord of Powerade, Norwood Supreme (@CaliPnL) February 25, 2026

They certainly are.

There is nothing racist or uncomfortable about putting Americans first. Standing up was the easy play here. Unless you're a Democrat.

