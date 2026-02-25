If The Dems Lose the Midterms, This Moment at the State of the Union Will Be Cited as the Reason Why

We still have a way to go before Election Day 2026. It’s shaping up to be a good year for Democrats, or so they think. Anything can happen between now and Labor Day, so let’s recalibrate then. But if Democrats fumble the ball here, and it’s possible given their terrible leadership, this moment will be cited as the reason why.

Advertisement

First, CNN polled speech watchers, and Trump’s approval for his agenda grew the more he spoke. Second, standing with American citizens over illegal aliens shouldn’t be a tough sell. No Democrat stood up when Trump asked if those who agree that the core function of government is to protect American citizens, not illegals:

In one of the most iconic moments in State of the Union history, Trump checkmated every Democrat by asking Congress to stand if they agree: The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.



The Democrats stayed seated. pic.twitter.com/INalCK0En6 — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) February 25, 2026

🚨 President Trump to Democrats: “These people are crazy. I'm telling you, they're crazy.”

pic.twitter.com/ES4xN8Zuha — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 25, 2026

It led to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) heckling Trump, saying he has killed Americans, a not-so-subtle swipe at the ongoing ICE operations. In January, two leftists, Alex Pretti and Renee Good, were shot and killed by federal immigration officers after they interfered in police actions. Good ran into an ICE agent with her car.

The president rightly called Democrats crazy, adding their agenda is killing the country, but his 2024 win stopped it.

It’s a brutal juxtaposition, one that could be election-killing. The problem is that it might have happened too early. Again, we’ll see what happens, but last night’s address provided Republicans with a lot of ammunition for campaign ads.

After millions of illegal aliens poured across the border under Biden, President Trump took a victory lap on America’s historic, fully secured border.



ZERO ILLEGAL ENTRIES.



TRUMP: “After four years in which millions and millions of illegal aliens poured across our borders… pic.twitter.com/58DDbEVe8f — Overton (@overton_news) February 25, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.