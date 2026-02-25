VIP
Democrats Try Pretending to Be Normal to Fool Normal Voters
Here's the Tweet That Best Summarized Trump's Epic State of the Union Address
Thank You, Jack Hughes
The Demographic the Democrats Don't Need
Trump Administration and Congress Can Make American Energy Great Again
What Does 'Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness' Mean?
Is This the End of Organized Crime in Mexico?
'Show Cause' Tyranny by Anti-Trump Judges
If The Dems Lose the Midterms, This Moment at the State of the Union Will Be Cited as the Reason Why

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 25, 2026 6:55 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

We still have a way to go before Election Day 2026. It’s shaping up to be a good year for Democrats, or so they think. Anything can happen between now and Labor Day, so let’s recalibrate then. But if Democrats fumble the ball here, and it’s possible given their terrible leadership, this moment will be cited as the reason why.  

First, CNN polled speech watchers, and Trump’s approval for his agenda grew the more he spoke. Second, standing with American citizens over illegal aliens shouldn’t be a tough sell. No Democrat stood up when Trump asked if those who agree that the core function of government is to protect American citizens, not illegals: 

It led to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) heckling Trump, saying he has killed Americans, a not-so-subtle swipe at the ongoing ICE operations. In January, two leftists, Alex Pretti and Renee Good, were shot and killed by federal immigration officers after they interfered in police actions. Good ran into an ICE agent with her car.  

The president rightly called Democrats crazy, adding their agenda is killing the country, but his 2024 win stopped it. 

It’s a brutal juxtaposition, one that could be election-killing. The problem is that it might have happened too early. Again, we’ll see what happens, but last night’s address provided Republicans with a lot of ammunition for campaign ads.

