History Was Made Tonight As Two American Warriors Were Awarded Medals of Honor

Tonight, history was made at the State of the Union address as not one, but two members of our military were awarded the Medal of Honor for their bravery and service to our nation.

The first recipient was Chief Petty Officer Eric Slover, who was piloting the lead helicopter during Operation Absolute Resolve, which led to the capture and arrest of Nicolas Maduro.

"The deeds of one warrior that night will live forever in the chronicles of military valor. Chief Warrant Officer V Eric Slover planned the mission and was the flight lead in the cockpit of the first helicopter," President Trump said. "Eric steered the Chinook under the cover of night...while preparing to land, enemy machine guns fired from every angle."

Slover was seriously wounded, but kept fighting on.

"Even as he was gushing blood...Eric maneuvered his helicopter...to face the enemy to let his gunners eliminate the threat," the President continued. Slover managed to land the helicopter where it needed to be for the mission to succeed.

"The success of the entire mission and the lives of his fellow warriors hinged on Eric's ability to take the searing pain," President Trump continued.

Slover stood next to his wife, Amy, as the President announced that he would receive the Medal of Honor. "So we have a surprise, Eric and Amy. In recognition of Eric's actions above and beyond the call of duty, I would now like to ask General Jonathan Braga to present Chief Warrant Officer Slover with...the Congressional Medal of Honor.

President Trump also awarded Navy Fighter Pilot Royce Williams the Congressional Medal of Honor for his actions during the Korean War.

"There is one last living legend to honor before we go," President Trump said. "Navy Fighter Pilot Royce Williams served in WWII, Korea, Vietnam, flying more than 220 missions. In the skies over Korea in 1952, Royce was in the dogfight of a lifetime."

"Flying through blizzard conditions, his squadron was ambushed by seven Soviet fighter planes. It was his first aerial combat of the war and despite being massively outnumbered and outgunned, Royce led the takedown of four enemy jets and almost destroyed the others," the President continued.

"His story was secret for over 50 years; he didn't even want to tell his wife," President Trump said. "But the legend grew and grew. But tonight at 100 years old, this brave Navy Captain is finally getting the recognition he deserves. He was a legend long before this evening. Royce, please stand up, and I will ask the First Lady of the United States to present Captain Royce Williams with his Congressional Medal of Honor."

What a powerful moment that was.

Tonight’s State of the Union address will be remembered not just for policy and politics, but for the history that was made. While presidents have often invited Medal of Honor recipients and other military heroes into the House chamber as honored guests, this was the first time that the Medal of Honor itself was presented during a State of the Union address — and not just once, but twice.

From Chief Warrant Officer Eric Slover’s extraordinary bravery in Operation Absolute Resolve to Captain Royce Williams’ decades-long postponement of recognition for his heroic service in Korea, the nation witnessed acts of valor that span generations, celebrated on one of America’s biggest political stages. In honoring these two men tonight, President Trump reminded all Americans that courage and sacrifice transcend party lines and political divides.