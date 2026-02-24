Al Green Got Ejected From the House Chamber...and Here's the Sign He Showed Trump
Wait, That's What Set Off Libs About Abigail Spanberger's SOTU Response? You're Gonna Laugh at This.
The Vibes for the US Men's Hockey Team Are So High, We Got Strippers Standing for the Anthem
Iranian Students Torch Regime’s Symbols As Protests Erupt on Colleges
Team USA Attacked for Love of Country As Prominent Figure for Both Hockey Teams Kills the Narratives
Look Who Ro Khanna Is Bringing to the State of the Union Tonight
Is Time Running Out for Sanctuary Cities?
Gun Rights Group Wants Explanation From Anti-Gunner Bloomberg Over Epstein Ties
Dan Bongino Goes Nuclear on Candace Owens
Speaker Johnson Slams Democrats for Holding Five Counter-Events to Trump’s State of the Union Address
Dan Bongino on the Mexican Cartels: The Donroe Doctrine Is Not a Joke to President Trump
Rashida Tlaib Has Massive Meltdown at the SOTU
SURPRISE: Guess What Thomas Massie Is Doing for the State of the Union
The Career of Tim Walz Is Over, and He Intends to Destroy Gun Rights on His Way Out
Tipsheet

Team USA Brings Home Gold and Steals the Show at the State of the Union

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 24, 2026 10:55 PM
Team USA Brings Home Gold and Steals the Show at the State of the Union
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Team U.S.A. had a fantastic showing at the Winter Olympics in Italy this month, winning 33 medals — 12 gold, 12 silver, and 9 bronze — in Milano Cortina.

One of the sweetest victories was the men's hockey team beating Canada on Sunday to secure the gold in a nail-biter game that went to sudden-death overtime. After their victory, the team celebrated with FBI Director Kash Patel and received a congratulatory phone call from President Trump.

The team was proud not only of their win but also of their country. That was much to the dismay of both Canadians and the Left, who attacked the team for failing to "stand up" to President Trump. 

For their part, the team didn't care. Earlier today, they joined the President at the White House, where Matthew Tkachuck almost lost his gold medal.

The team also made an epic appearance at the State of the Union address, where President Trump introduced them as another sign our country is winning again.

President Trump also announced that goalie Connor Hellebuyck would be receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

President Trump also called out the shameful Democrats who couldn't bring themselves to stand up for the team.

While most of the chamber applauded and chanted "USA! USA! USA!" some of the Democrats remained seated. "That's the first time I've seen them get up," President Trump remarked. "And not all of them did get up."

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

