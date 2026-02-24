Team USA Brings Home Gold and Steals the Show at the State of the Union

Team U.S.A. had a fantastic showing at the Winter Olympics in Italy this month, winning 33 medals — 12 gold, 12 silver, and 9 bronze — in Milano Cortina.

One of the sweetest victories was the men's hockey team beating Canada on Sunday to secure the gold in a nail-biter game that went to sudden-death overtime. After their victory, the team celebrated with FBI Director Kash Patel and received a congratulatory phone call from President Trump.

The team was proud not only of their win but also of their country. That was much to the dismay of both Canadians and the Left, who attacked the team for failing to "stand up" to President Trump.

For their part, the team didn't care. Earlier today, they joined the President at the White House, where Matthew Tkachuck almost lost his gold medal.

🚨BREAKING: US Olympic Gold Medalist Matthew Tkachuk just handed President Trump HIS Gold Medal to wear and declared: “I’m NOT giving it back!” 🥇🏒🇺🇸



The crowd went WILD — and the liberals are ABSOLUTELY MELTING DOWN! They can’t stand seeing our champions show this much love… pic.twitter.com/MS0P6W0YFR — Hosna ⚖️ (@DOGEQEEN) February 24, 2026

The team also made an epic appearance at the State of the Union address, where President Trump introduced them as another sign our country is winning again.

President Trump welcomes the U.S. Olympic Men’s Hockey Team that just brought home the gold 🥇



"OUR COUNTRY IS WINNING AGAIN!



…and to prove that point, here with us tonight, is a group of WINNERS who just made the entire nation PROUD."pic.twitter.com/gcjl1m4kbe — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 25, 2026

President Trump also announced that goalie Connor Hellebuyck would be receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

President Trump announces Team USA gold medal hockey player and goaltender Connor Hellebuyk will be awarded the highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom 🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/Zk2huEI02j — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 25, 2026

President Trump also called out the shameful Democrats who couldn't bring themselves to stand up for the team.

🚨President Trump calls OUT Democrats who refused to stand for the gold-winning U.S. Olympic Men's Hockey Team pic.twitter.com/rLBP2wHXRU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 25, 2026

While most of the chamber applauded and chanted "USA! USA! USA!" some of the Democrats remained seated. "That's the first time I've seen them get up," President Trump remarked. "And not all of them did get up."

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

