Is This HHS Spending Why Wisconsin Democrats Are Hiding the State's Voter and SNAP Data?

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Wisconsin's Attorney General Josh Kaul have been extremely reluctant to turn over data about the state's voter rolls and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

On December 23, Townhall reported that Kaul opposed a ruling by Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Michael Maxwell ruled that the Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) was "violating state and federal statutes by maintaining an election system that potentially allows individuals on to the voter rolls who may not be lawfully entitled to cast a vote in Wisconsin" and "is failing in the most basic task of ensuring that only lawful voters make it to the voter roll from where lawful votes are cast."

Maxwell ordered the state to verify that all of Wisconsin's registered voters are citizens and to stop accepting new registrations until citizenship is verified.

Kaul said Maxwell's ruling would "require a massive overhaul of Wisconsin’s voter registration system and the creation of new verification requirements not otherwise provided for by statute."

On December 31, Evers sat down for an interview with Milwaukee ABC affiliate WISN 12 to talk about why he refuses to give SNAP data to the federal government.

"Well...that system is analyzed every single year, and we feel confident in it," Evers said in the interview. "You know, the idea that they're asking for this information, they're looking for ways to get out of doing it, frankly. And that is inappropriate. I mean, we have people in the state of Wisconsin who need help, making sure they're having nutritious meals. So we feel the program right now is working just fine."

Why are Wisconsin Democrats so reluctant to turn over that data? Many believe it's because they're running cover for illegal immigrants, and now a review of Health and Human Services spending shows Wisconsin has taken in more than $100 million since 2012, and that almost half of that money came in during the Biden era, including a 700 percent increase between 2020 and 2022.

Most of that money went directly to state government, but other awardees include the University of Wisconsin system, the Hanan Refugees Relief Group, and the Ethiopian Community Development Council.

Oilfield Rando, the mastermind behind RandoLand, said these charts never fail to amaze him.

No matter how many of these charts I post, they always blow my mind. They stole the election and then used our money for an invasion to wipe us out," he wrote.

Dwayne Stovall, who is running for Congress in Texas, vowed to stop this spending.

"Every single dollar spent on this program was unconstitutional, meaning, illegal. I will do everything I can to shut this down and make sure justice is served," he wrote on X.

"This is insane. It might actually be true that we could balance the budget by eliminating fraud," wrote another social media user.

Tom Tiffany, the Republican Congressman who is running to replace Evers this year, also chimed in.

"Tony Evers helped Joe Biden treat Wisconsin like a dumping ground for foreigners," Tiffany wrote on X.

"That’s why I introduced the CARE Act to give local governments the power to REJECT forced federal refugee resettlements. Enough is enough," Tiffany added.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

