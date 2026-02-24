NYT Op-Ed Admits What We've Known All Along: 'Gender Medicine' Was Never About the Science

Republicans Kick Off State of the Union Night With Roundtable Showcasing Conservative Governance Wins
Republicans Kick Off State of the Union Night With Roundtable Showcasing Conservative Gove...
Just When You Thought Anti-Gunners Couldn't Get Any Dumber, Virginia Democrats Just Said 'Hold My Beer'
Just When You Thought Anti-Gunners Couldn't Get Any Dumber, Virginia Democrats Just Said...
Nancy Mace Demands Records That the Swamp Don't Want You To See
Nancy Mace Demands Records That the Swamp Don't Want You To See
Jeanine Pirro Drops Prosecution Against Democratic Lawmakers for Video About Military
Jeanine Pirro Drops Prosecution Against Democratic Lawmakers for Video About Military
Iran's Supreme Leader Is Getting His Affairs in Order As US Prepares to Strike
Iran's Supreme Leader Is Getting His Affairs in Order As US Prepares to...
CNN Contributor Shows Our Media Has Nothing but Contempt for Angel Families
CNN Contributor Shows Our Media Has Nothing but Contempt for Angel Families
President Trump Honors Angel Families in Moving White House Remembrance Ceremony
President Trump Honors Angel Families in Moving White House Remembrance Ceremony
Savannah Guthrie Announces $1M Reward for Information That Leads to the Recovery of Her Mother
Savannah Guthrie Announces $1M Reward for Information That Leads to the Recovery of...
Truth, Not Trash
Truth, Not Trash
Ralston Delivers Gold With His Reid Biography
Ralston Delivers Gold With His Reid Biography
VIP
West Virginia Bill Would Authorize Government to Sell Machine Guns to Citizens
West Virginia Bill Would Authorize Government to Sell Machine Guns to Citizens
Government Subsidies Killed the EV Industry
Government Subsidies Killed the EV Industry
Steve Hilton Slams Newsom As a Costal Elite, Says He Is the 'Most Useless Governor in America'
Steve Hilton Slams Newsom As a Costal Elite, Says He Is the 'Most...
Did You Hear What Gavin Newsom Had to Say About Kamala Harris and How Her Career Started?
Did You Hear What Gavin Newsom Had to Say About Kamala Harris and...
Tipsheet

NYT Op-Ed Admits What We've Known All Along: 'Gender Medicine' Was Never About the Science

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 24, 2026 1:30 PM
NYT Op-Ed Admits What We've Known All Along: 'Gender Medicine' Was Never About the Science
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File

Despite the Democratic Party's efforts to codify a "Trans Bill of Rights," public sentiment on the issue is turning. Two prominent medical associations, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) and the American Medical Association (AMA) have both come out against "gender-affirming surgeries" for minors. The list of hospitals that are also no longer performing those procedures is growing, too. This was driven by money, of course. The Trump administration vowed to withhold federal funding from hospitals that perform what the administration correctly calls "gender-denying" procedures, and Fox Varian, a detransitioner, just won a $2 million lawsuit against the doctors and shrink who facilitated her mastectomy at the age of 16.

Advertisement

Now the New York Times is chiding these organizations as not following the science, but belief, in the push for "gender-affirming care" for minors.

Here's more:

American advocates for youth gender medicine have insisted for years that overwhelming evidence favors providing gender dysphoric youth with puberty blockers, hormones and, in the case of biological females, surgery to remove their breasts.

It didn’t matter that the number of kids showing up at gender clinics had soared and that they were more likely to have complex mental health conditions than those who had come to clinics in years earlier, complicating diagnosis. Advocates and health care organizations just dug in. As a billboard truck used by the L.G.B.T.Q. advocacy group GLAAD proclaimed in 2023, “The science is settled.” The Human Rights Campaign says on its website that “the safety and efficacy of gender-affirming care for transgender and nonbinary youth and adults is clear.” Elsewhere, these and other groups, like the American Civil Liberties Union, referred to these treatments as “medically necessary,” “lifesaving” and “evidence-based.”

The reason these advocates were able to make such strong statements is that for years, the most important professional medical and mental health organizations in the country had been singing a similar tune: “The science” was supposedly codified in documents published by these organizations. As GLAAD puts it on its website, “Every major medical association supports health care for transgender people and youth as safe and lifesaving.”

But something confounding has happened in the last few weeks: Cracks have appeared in the supposed wall of consensus.

Recommended

Oh, Now the Feminists Are Trying to Ruin Team USA's Gold Medal Win Over Canada Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

HEALTHCARE SCIENCE TRANSGENDER LGBTQ+

There was never a wall of scientific consensus, of course. It was all driven by political ideology, and the fact that organizations are backpedaling now that millions of dollars in lawsuits and federal funding are on the line proves it was never about the science.

Between COVID and transgender "medicine," the damage done to kids and the trust in science, medical organizations, and experts is irreparable.

Singal admits that many of these organizations were simply relying on recommendations from other organizations rather than scientific research. Those recommendations were driven by political and social ideology. Meanwhile, actual scientific reviews, like the 2024 Cass Review, found “remarkably weak” evidence to support the practice of youth gender medicine and noted the "shoddy" professional guidelines. 

Advertisement

And before that, they did the same thing with global warming — sorry, climate change. There's a pattern here that cannot be denied. Medical organizations, scientific bodies, and other "expert" groups have been captured by a political ideology that puts science behind the agenda.

It's great that the tide is turning, but it should not have taken this long or resulted in irreparable harm to so many children.

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

Support Townhall’s coverage of the president's State of the Union Address and help us report the truth the radical Left doesn't want you to hear. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, Now the Feminists Are Trying to Ruin Team USA's Gold Medal Win Over Canada Matt Vespa
Just When You Thought Anti-Gunners Couldn't Get Any Dumber, Virginia Democrats Just Said 'Hold My Beer' Jeff Charles
Did You Hear What Gavin Newsom Had to Say About Kamala Harris and How Her Career Started? Dmitri Bolt
Nancy Mace Demands Records That the Swamp Don't Want You To See Jeff Charles
CNN Contributor Shows Our Media Has Nothing but Contempt for Angel Families Amy Curtis
Hawaii Residents Should Be Terrified to Find Out What Will Happen If These Bills Pass Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Oh, Now the Feminists Are Trying to Ruin Team USA's Gold Medal Win Over Canada Matt Vespa
Advertisement