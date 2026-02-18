John Cornyn Is Using This Issue to Win the Primary – but Is It Too Late?
Rep. Jayapal Introduces 'Trans Bill of Rights' Because People Are Jealous of 'Trans Joy'

Amy Curtis | February 18, 2026 2:00 PM
Rep. Jayapal Introduces 'Trans Bill of Rights' Because People Are Jealous of 'Trans Joy'
On February 15, Rep. Pramila Jayapal announced her "Trans Bill of Rights" that would allow trans people to live as "their full, authentic selves." That 

The next day, "trans woman" Robert Dorgan shot and killed his ex-wife Rhonda and their son, and also wounded Rhonda's parents before turning the gun on himself.

"To trans people everywhere, I also want you to know this: those people are threatened by your strength, by your joy in being fully who you are," Jayapal said. "Those people are just jealous of the freedom that they have taken to be fully who they are. And so those people just want to destroy that rather than imagine what it would be like to be fully who they are."

"So today, the Trans Bill of Rights makes those freedoms we all deserve as clear as the paper they are written on," Jayapal continued. "And we intend to continue this fight until we win this fight."

Remember, Jayapal is the "proud mother of a trans daughter."

She originally announced this on February 10, the same day a "trans woman" shot and killed nine in Canada.

It did not go unnoticed.

Here's How We Know Tim Walz Is Lying About Filling Klobuchar's Senate Seat
2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MASS SHOOTING TRANSGENDER DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

This is an admission that the Democrats know they can't run on the economy in the midterms, so they're doubling down on the DEI insanity.

Imagine how "to trans people everywhere, I also want you to know this: those people are threatened by your strength, by your joy in being fully who you are" will play in a midterm ad.

"Trans" is whoever they say is trans. Until they shoot people dead, then they're just "white men."

And "gender-affirming care" is radical conversion therapy.

It will not.

We are many things. Jealous is not one of them.

Bingo. But that's how Democrats govern: based on their own personal preferences and interests. Not ours.

"Donald Trump is a fascist," say the people who demand we believe men can become women.

Vote them all out.

She won't be able to answer that, because this bill isn't about you. It's about the insane radicals in their base. And it's about giving the trans activist crowd a pass to bully, harass, and intimidate women, Christians, and conservatives who object to their agenda.

