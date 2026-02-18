Rep. Jayapal Introduces 'Trans Bill of Rights' Because People Are Jealous of 'Trans Joy'

On February 15, Rep. Pramila Jayapal announced her "Trans Bill of Rights" that would allow trans people to live as "their full, authentic selves." That

The next day, "trans woman" Robert Dorgan shot and killed his ex-wife Rhonda and their son, and also wounded Rhonda's parents before turning the gun on himself.

My Trans Bill of Rights protects the freedom for all trans people to live as their full, authentic selves. It’s time to get this passed! pic.twitter.com/VWoAZfnhAo — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) February 16, 2026

"To trans people everywhere, I also want you to know this: those people are threatened by your strength, by your joy in being fully who you are," Jayapal said. "Those people are just jealous of the freedom that they have taken to be fully who they are. And so those people just want to destroy that rather than imagine what it would be like to be fully who they are."

"So today, the Trans Bill of Rights makes those freedoms we all deserve as clear as the paper they are written on," Jayapal continued. "And we intend to continue this fight until we win this fight."

Remember, Jayapal is the "proud mother of a trans daughter."

Rep Pramila Jayapal: "I am the proud mother of a trans daughter.”



Image that. Is anyone surprised? pic.twitter.com/EpcpXFbDcZ — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 21, 2024

She originally announced this on February 10, the same day a "trans woman" shot and killed nine in Canada.

Anyone else notice you originally announced this on the very day a trans person shot and killed nine innocent people in Canada? — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 16, 2026

It did not go unnoticed.

It’s not a feminist or “progressive” stance to say that men (many with their dicks btw) can have access to women’s rape crisis centers or homeless shelters.



The average woman wants nothing to do with this — WomenAreReal (@WomenAreReals) February 16, 2026

This is an admission that the Democrats know they can't run on the economy in the midterms, so they're doubling down on the DEI insanity.

Imagine how "to trans people everywhere, I also want you to know this: those people are threatened by your strength, by your joy in being fully who you are" will play in a midterm ad.

You really need to define 'trans' before you can start freeing whoever you deem to belong in that category. — Graham Linehan (@Glinner) February 17, 2026

"Trans" is whoever they say is trans. Until they shoot people dead, then they're just "white men."

Transgenderism is the utter rejection of one’s authentic self. — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) February 16, 2026

And "gender-affirming care" is radical conversion therapy.

This won’t erase your mistakes as a mom, the mistakes that created a deeply confused child. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) February 16, 2026

It will not.

We are many things. Jealous is not one of them.

Democrats need to recognize that Rep. Jayapal is putting her own family situation ahead of the interests of the party and our nation.

In this way, I fear she may be imperiling democracy itself. https://t.co/8Q1RVa6jeb pic.twitter.com/Lkuh9efhYp — Flicka (@Flickabet) February 16, 2026

Bingo. But that's how Democrats govern: based on their own personal preferences and interests. Not ours.

Forcing participation in the gender hoax...



What could go wrong? https://t.co/7XaBZCtwYo — Chronoscout (Do not comply; refuse to enforce) (@thechronoscout) February 16, 2026

"Donald Trump is a fascist," say the people who demand we believe men can become women.

Pramila Jayapal has a trannny son, and she will betrayal all women and girls to make sure his autogynephilia comes before our basic safety. This unfit, sellout, dangerous handmaid is a traitor to the female sex. Vote her out. https://t.co/ntIors1XEy — TERF, MD (@MarlaFights) February 16, 2026

Vote them all out.

I’m a post op transsexual. I’d like it very much if you could tell me what rights I’m missing. I am male. I may look more like a female, but I am male. So what rights do all other males have that I lack? https://t.co/1wBoIHFOHb — Catfan48 (@Catfan2506) February 16, 2026

She won't be able to answer that, because this bill isn't about you. It's about the insane radicals in their base. And it's about giving the trans activist crowd a pass to bully, harass, and intimidate women, Christians, and conservatives who object to their agenda.

