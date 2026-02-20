To the Democrats' Dismay, the List of Hospitals Ending 'Gender-Affirming Surgeries' for Minors Grows

Law Professor's Take on the SCOTUS Decision on Tariffs Will Likely Not Please the Libs
Law Professor's Take on the SCOTUS Decision on Tariffs Will Likely Not Please...
We Are a Nation of Too Many Laws – Some Congress Members Are Trying to Change That
We Are a Nation of Too Many Laws – Some Congress Members Are...
This Prosecutor Just Unveiled Shocking New Plan to Go After ICE Agents
This Prosecutor Just Unveiled Shocking New Plan to Go After ICE Agents
Supreme Court Orders CNN to Respond
Supreme Court Orders CNN to Respond
Wisconsin's Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tom Tiffany Earns Two Big Endorsements
Wisconsin's Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tom Tiffany Earns Two Big Endorsements
Gavin Newsom Wants to Run the Country, but He Can't Keep Track of His Own Birth Certificate
Gavin Newsom Wants to Run the Country, but He Can't Keep Track of...
The Supreme Court Just Issued Their Ruling on President Trump's Tariffs
The Supreme Court Just Issued Their Ruling on President Trump's Tariffs
California Judge Orders Children's Hospital to Continue 'Gender-Affirming Surgeries' for Minors
California Judge Orders Children's Hospital to Continue 'Gender-Affirming Surgeries' for M...
Susan Rice's Terrifying Vow If Democrats Take Back Power
Susan Rice's Terrifying Vow If Democrats Take Back Power
VIP
Democrats Go Blue in Profane Anti-Trump Illinois Senate Campaign Ad
Democrats Go Blue in Profane Anti-Trump Illinois Senate Campaign Ad
The Democrats Just Picked the Worst Person to Give Their Response to the State of the Union Address
The Democrats Just Picked the Worst Person to Give Their Response to the...
Wisconsin's Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos Will Not Seek Reelection
Wisconsin's Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos Will Not Seek Reelection
DeSantis Blasts Mamdani Over Proposed Property Tax Hike As Florida Moves to Eliminate Them Entirely
DeSantis Blasts Mamdani Over Proposed Property Tax Hike As Florida Moves to Eliminate...
Republican Steve Hilton Surges to the Lead in California Gubernatorial Race
Republican Steve Hilton Surges to the Lead in California Gubernatorial Race
Tipsheet

To the Democrats' Dismay, the List of Hospitals Ending 'Gender-Affirming Surgeries' for Minors Grows

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 20, 2026 9:00 AM
To the Democrats' Dismay, the List of Hospitals Ending 'Gender-Affirming Surgeries' for Minors Grows
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File

Following a $2 million lawsuit victory from detransitioner Fox Varian, doctors, hospitals, and medical associations have begun walking back their previous policies on performing "gender-affirming surgeries" on minors. Both the American Medical Association (AMA), which once championed the practice, and the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) now recommend waiting until patients are 19 years old before performing such procedures.

Advertisement

Now, dozens of hospitals have decided to end the practice, too.

According to Fox News, this list includes Children's Minnesota, the University of Utah, Multicare Mary Bridge Children's in Washington, Rady's Children's Health and Sutter Health in California, Lurie Children's and UI in Illinois, Children's Hospital of Wisconsin and UW Health, Children's Hospital Colorado and Denver Health, Fenway Health and Outer Cape Health Services in Massachusetts, Corewell Health and University of Michigan Health, VA Commonwealth University Health, CT Children's Medical Center, and Nemours Children's Hospital in Delaware.

Dr. Ira Savetsky, a New York plastic surgeon, also joined Fox News to talk about this sea change in gender medicine. "I can only imagine what the parents were going through. I mean, they're told that their child is going to kill themselves if they don't have these surgeries. They're pressured, and what are you supposed to do? You try everything to do the right thing for your child," he said.

"As physicians, we're supposed to follow evidence-based medicine, and so much of the data did not show that what we're doing is the right thing," Savetsky added.

Recommended

Susan Rice's Terrifying Vow If Democrats Take Back Power Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP HEALTHCARE LAWSUIT PARENTAL RIGHTS TRANSGENDER

This is also in response to President Trump's executive order threatening to withhold federal funding from hospitals that continue to perform these surgeries. Democrats, including New York Attorney General Letitia James, have vowed to fight that order and said the hospitals have to follow the law, not the president's orders. New York City Mayor Mamdani also vowed $65 million for public providers to help transition minors.

Fox News also reports that the New York Civil Liberties Union is disturbed that NYU Langone also ended "gender-affirming care" for minors, but Langone said it would continue the mental health services and support, however.

Democrats now have a choice: in the wake of one massive lawsuit, and with dozens more having been filed by detransitioners, do they continue to force hospitals to provide "gender-affirming care" to minors, or do they actually follow the science and support these hospitals in their decision to protect children from life-altering decisions?

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Susan Rice's Terrifying Vow If Democrats Take Back Power Amy Curtis
Law Professor's Take on the SCOTUS Decision on Tariffs Will Likely Not Please the Libs Matt Vespa
The Supreme Court Just Issued Their Ruling on President Trump's Tariffs Amy Curtis
This Prosecutor Just Unveiled Shocking New Plan to Go After ICE Agents Jeff Charles
Gavin Newsom Wants to Run the Country, but He Can't Keep Track of His Own Birth Certificate Amy Curtis
The Trans Ice Rink Shooter Story Just Took a Wild Turn Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Susan Rice's Terrifying Vow If Democrats Take Back Power Amy Curtis
Advertisement