Check Out This Poetry Eric Swalwell Penned in College

This writer studied English during both her undergraduate and graduate studies. Her least favorite part of that was poetry. And now she's understanding why. It turns out Rep. Eric Swalwell, who is also running for governor of California, once penned some secret, erotic poetry.
Now we're learning what was in that poetry, and it's most definitely not on the level of Shakespeare or E.E. Cummings. In fact, it's so cringeworthy and bad that it's almost laughable.
CA governor candidate Eric Swalwell’s secret erotic poetry is uncovered: ‘Kissing till veins exploded’ https://t.co/FPALsSVNGU pic.twitter.com/iPtfBWvzOx— New York Post (@nypost) February 16, 2026
California gubernatorial hopeful Eric Swalwell once penned a graphic, sex-charged college poem boasting of lovers “kissing till veins imploded and exploded” — with “blood rolled down our chins,” according to a report.
The Democrat, now running for governor, wrote the eyebrow-raising piece when he was a 19-year-old student enrolled at Campbell University, where he contributed to the literary magazine “The Lyricist” and also penned a column for the student newspaper, according to Daily Mail.
The poem, titled “Hungover From Burgundy,” describes two partners meeting atop a hotel before having “formless and magnificent” sex in a “flurry of limbs and nails,” with the narrator appearing to relish being bitten.
Yikes.
X users took the opportunity to create some poetry of their own.
Veins burst like cheap wine— Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) February 16, 2026
Teeth gnaw the moon’s wet nipple
Fang's scream, OMG
Roses are red— Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) February 16, 2026
China is too
Why didn't they send
Eileen Gu? pic.twitter.com/qRr2MtEmD0
Don't do this to us, man pic.twitter.com/xKVk1KelAb— Sour Patch Mom ن (@sourpatchlyds) February 16, 2026
Velvet vows at dusk,— Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) February 16, 2026
“Kiss till veins explode,” he sighs—
Then… a lone FART drifts.
“Underneath the Pinot Tree” a poem of passion by E Swalwell— TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) February 16, 2026
I met a she,
Who was a he,
Underneath the Pinot tree.
We felt the swell of our bowels all loaded,
And collapsed in ecstasy as they exploded. #SwalwellPoetry
Roses are red,— Vanessa (@Nessakins_) February 16, 2026
his stupidity is preloaded, https://t.co/MDAsCz8org
Here's the entire poem, in case you were wondering:
NEW— Ryan Saavedra (@RyanSaavedra) February 16, 2026
The Daily Mail has obtained the following "poem" written by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) when he was at Campbell University.
He describes a fantasy in which he and a woman kiss until "veins imploded and exploded" and "blood rolled down our chins"
Bizarre to say the least pic.twitter.com/Dq2webdZhu
UH-OH: Rep. Eric Swallwell’s 19 year old poetry EXPOSED:— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 16, 2026
“While I screamed / She bent her lips to mine,” the passage reads, adding the pair kept kissing “till veins imploded and exploded … For bounded mouths cannot speak of parting.” -NYPost
Weirdo. pic.twitter.com/mivHQqbeDm
His entire gubernatorial campaign will consist of his opponents quoting lines from this poem at him, or making up versions of their own. Which is fine; Swalwell deserves to be mocked. He's vowed to weaponize the California government against ICE agents if he's elected, he's lied about ICE using a five-year-old boy as "bait" to arrest his father (the reality is ICE cared for the boy after his father fled and his mother refused to take custody), and used Ben Sasse's announcement that he's got terminal pancreatic cancer to score political points.
