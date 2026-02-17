Check Out This Poetry Eric Swalwell Penned in College

This writer studied English during both her undergraduate and graduate studies. Her least favorite part of that was poetry. And now she's understanding why. It turns out Rep. Eric Swalwell, who is also running for governor of California, once penned some secret, erotic poetry.

Now we're learning what was in that poetry, and it's most definitely not on the level of Shakespeare or E.E. Cummings. In fact, it's so cringeworthy and bad that it's almost laughable.

CA governor candidate Eric Swalwell’s secret erotic poetry is uncovered: ‘Kissing till veins exploded’ https://t.co/FPALsSVNGU pic.twitter.com/iPtfBWvzOx — New York Post (@nypost) February 16, 2026

Here's more:

California gubernatorial hopeful Eric Swalwell once penned a graphic, sex-charged college poem boasting of lovers “kissing till veins imploded and exploded” — with “blood rolled down our chins,” according to a report. The Democrat, now running for governor, wrote the eyebrow-raising piece when he was a 19-year-old student enrolled at Campbell University, where he contributed to the literary magazine “The Lyricist” and also penned a column for the student newspaper, according to Daily Mail. The poem, titled “Hungover From Burgundy,” describes two partners meeting atop a hotel before having “formless and magnificent” sex in a “flurry of limbs and nails,” with the narrator appearing to relish being bitten.

Yikes.

X users took the opportunity to create some poetry of their own.

Veins burst like cheap wine

Teeth gnaw the moon’s wet nipple

Fang's scream, OMG — Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) February 16, 2026

Well done.

Roses are red

China is too

Why didn't they send

Eileen Gu? pic.twitter.com/qRr2MtEmD0 — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) February 16, 2026

That's pretty good, too.

Don't do this to us, man pic.twitter.com/xKVk1KelAb — Sour Patch Mom ن (@sourpatchlyds) February 16, 2026

Too late.

Velvet vows at dusk,

“Kiss till veins explode,” he sighs—

Then… a lone FART drifts. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) February 16, 2026

These are really, really funny.

“Underneath the Pinot Tree” a poem of passion by E Swalwell



I met a she,

Who was a he,

Underneath the Pinot tree.

We felt the swell of our bowels all loaded,

And collapsed in ecstasy as they exploded. #SwalwellPoetry — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) February 16, 2026

Very funny.

Roses are red,

his stupidity is preloaded, https://t.co/MDAsCz8org — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) February 16, 2026

Well played.

Here's the entire poem, in case you were wondering:

NEW



The Daily Mail has obtained the following "poem" written by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) when he was at Campbell University.



He describes a fantasy in which he and a woman kiss until "veins imploded and exploded" and "blood rolled down our chins"



Bizarre to say the least pic.twitter.com/Dq2webdZhu — Ryan Saavedra (@RyanSaavedra) February 16, 2026

Yes, it is.

UH-OH: Rep. Eric Swallwell’s 19 year old poetry EXPOSED:



“While I screamed / She bent her lips to mine,” the passage reads, adding the pair kept kissing “till veins imploded and exploded … For bounded mouths cannot speak of parting.” -NYPost



Weirdo. pic.twitter.com/mivHQqbeDm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 16, 2026

His entire gubernatorial campaign will consist of his opponents quoting lines from this poem at him, or making up versions of their own. Which is fine; Swalwell deserves to be mocked. He's vowed to weaponize the California government against ICE agents if he's elected, he's lied about ICE using a five-year-old boy as "bait" to arrest his father (the reality is ICE cared for the boy after his father fled and his mother refused to take custody), and used Ben Sasse's announcement that he's got terminal pancreatic cancer to score political points.

