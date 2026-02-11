19 New York City Residents Reportedly Freeze to Death After Mamdani Changes Homeless Policy

At least 19 people have died from exposure to freezing temperatures after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani stopped homeless encampment sweeps.
The democratic socialist stopped homeless encampment sweeps during freezing temperatures, as the city has done in the past, and is instead letting the homeless freeze to death.
Instead, Mamdani is suing a storage company, recruiting city lifeguards, and is planning events so New Yorkers can complain about landlords.
Mamdani vowed "to replace the frigidity of rugged individualism with the warmth of collectivism," but that apparently doesn't apply to the homeless.
Read this & let it sink in. 13 days into this cold spell & Zohran Mamdani was letting the homeless sleep under the Manhattan Bridge. For the last 30+ years the NYPD did Code Blue sweeps of the homeless off streets in freezing weather. Mamdani ended that policy & 19 people died. https://t.co/bp7QAUiU9D— Izengabe (@Izengabe_) February 11, 2026
Mamdani instead spent his time suing a storage company that he doesn’t like.
New Yorkers are being squeezed everywhere, even just to store their stuff.— Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) February 11, 2026
This week, we sued Extra Space Storage for bait-and-switch pricing and illegal rent hikes. The self-storage Wild West ends now. https://t.co/UfeOEa6WLY
Mamdani also filmed a recruitment video that seeks city lifeguards.
Summer might be a few months away, but we're already looking for lifeguards to keep our pools and beaches safe for all New Yorkers. ⁰⁰You have until February 28th to sign up to become a city lifeguard for this summer. Go to https://t.co/D2EfSIAyOj for more info. pic.twitter.com/r7lWVQrITK— Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) February 11, 2026
He also planned events in five boroughs so residents can complain about their landlords.
Recommended
New York City: The time has arrived. Finally, a chance to tell the city EXACTLY what your landlord’s been getting away with. NYC’s first Rental Ripoff Hearings are happening in all five boroughs, and we want to hear from you. Real New Yorkers. Real stories. Real policy changes. pic.twitter.com/IS0CoY9Anx— Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) February 10, 2026
The grim toll is now 13 New Yorkers who’ve died from the cold in the past 2 weeks…partly because our leftist mayor believed it was cruel to tear down ragged homeless encampments and force them into shelters. Mayor Giuliani was labeled “cruel” for doing that. But he saved lives. pic.twitter.com/IMqjCxPpEe— David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) January 31, 2026
Residents slammed Mamdani over his choices since January.
It’s February.— Kathleen Wood (@KathleenWood730) February 11, 2026
Dirty snow mounds soaked in urine and feces force diagonal parking on Park Street.
Rat-infested, maggot-crawling trash piles up on sidewalks.
Subways double as encampments and bathrooms while lethal overdoses occur.
A man was shot and killed on a Bronx platform.… https://t.co/JWezHUt6GV
Abysmal and tragically deadly constituent services from NYC. Inexcusable.— Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) February 11, 2026
https://t.co/ZFbm3X50WJ
Michael Goodwin: Mayor Mamdani is NYC’s Mr. Freeze – and his cold-hearted approach is costing homeless people their lives https://t.co/Q0tcc6VO84 pic.twitter.com/pWtraTtP1M— NY Post Opinion (@NYPostOpinion) February 11, 2026
Mr. Mayor Mamdani,— ثنا ابراهیمی | Sana Ebrahimi (@__Injaneb96) February 10, 2026
Eighteen homeless people froze to death in New York after being left to sleep outdoors under policies enforced on your watch.
Any outrage for the dead, or is outrage reserved only for performative causes? Because so far, the only thing moving faster than the… https://t.co/oPFRJSKhVu pic.twitter.com/DYAdyvtROS
NYC is in a deep freeze. It’s really serious. People who think they can survive on the streets must be brought inside or they will die. We wouldn’t let someone stand on a subway track waiting for an oncoming train , or jump from one of our bridges! So NO, allowing people to stay… pic.twitter.com/oN95LaiQwC— Maria Danzilo (@Maria4Dist6) February 8, 2026
For close to 3 straight weeks NYC has been battered by snow, ice and sub-freezing weather. The homeless have suffered the most during this ordeal. The state and local governments have been slow to respond. 25 have died from hypothermia.— Curtis Sliwa (@CurtisSliwa) February 11, 2026
The NYC Guardian Angels jumped… pic.twitter.com/Trdk9urtzQ
Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.
Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member