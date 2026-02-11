You Won’t Believe Who Just Cheered Iran’s Islamic Revolution
19 New York City Residents Reportedly Freeze to Death After Mamdani Changes Homeless Policy

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | February 11, 2026 9:13 PM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

At least 19 people have died from exposure to freezing temperatures after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani stopped homeless encampment sweeps. 

The democratic socialist stopped homeless encampment sweeps during freezing temperatures, as the city has done in the past, and is instead letting the homeless freeze to death. 

Instead, Mamdani is suing a storage company, recruiting city lifeguards, and is planning events so New Yorkers can complain about landlords. 

Mamdani vowed "to replace the frigidity of rugged individualism with the warmth of collectivism," but that apparently doesn't apply to the homeless. 

Mamdani instead spent his time suing a storage company that he doesn’t like. 

Mamdani also filmed a recruitment video that seeks city lifeguards. 

He also planned events in five boroughs so residents can complain about their landlords. 

CRIME HOMELESSNESS LAW AND ORDER NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI


Residents slammed Mamdani over his choices since January. 


