Roy Cooper Dodges Tough Questions About His Deadly Soft-on-Crime Policies

Last week, we told you that Democrat Roy Cooper's soft-on-crime policies were responsible for the release of Decarlos Brown, Jr., the man who stabbed 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska to death on a Charlotte light rail train last August. While Governor, Cooper oversaw the release of thousands of criminals, including Brown, under a 2021 COVID-era settlement that authorized the early release or transition of 3,500 incarcerated individuals.

Now that Cooper is running for the Senate, North Carolinians and Americans deserve to know about his record. But rather than answer questions about why he let violent criminals like Decarlos Brown, Jr. out of prison, Cooper and his staff are dodging those questions.

🚨BREAKING: Roy Cooper REFUSES to answer why he released Iryna Zarutska's killer from prison (one of 3,500 criminals he released).



His staff jump in to STOP the cameraman from asking one simple question about his soft-on-crime policies — which have DEADLY consequences. pic.twitter.com/zfa0FeLohm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 12, 2026

Staffers used Cooper campaign signs to block the camera and protect Cooper from taking responsibility for his dangerous policies.

Career politician @RoyCooperNC has mastered the smile-and-wave routine. When confronted about releasing a killer, he ducks behind staff. That's not leadership - that's cowardice. https://t.co/CIy2CdTarp — Grey Taylor (@_GreyTaylor) February 12, 2026

That's exactly what this is.

It's not new for Cooper, however. When Zarutska was murdered, Cooper issued a statement through a spokesperson who called the preventable murder "a heartbreaking, despicable act of evil" and said Cooper has "spent his career prosecuting violent criminals and drug dealers, increasing the penalties for violence against law enforcement, and keeping thousands of criminals off the streets and behind bars."

Cooper later blamed Republicans for cuts to law enforcement, writing on X, "If you're really concerned about the safety of North Carolinians, Mr. Vice President, you would reverse the federal cuts to local and state law enforcement that you and Michael Whatley championed so that our police have the tools to keep North Carolinians safe."

Back in January, Cooper tried to tout his record as attorney general, claiming he locked up violent criminals that "the public's trust in law enforcement and government is crucial for public safety." But his actions as Governor belie his agenda. In his final days as Governor, Cooper removed 15 convicted killers from death row, vetoed multiple bills that required local sheriffs to cooperate with ICE, and signed an executive order to create cashless bail and pretrial release.

Republican Michael Whatley, who is running against Cooper for Senate, has repeatedly hammered Cooper's soft-on-crime policies.

"Roy Cooper released 3,500 criminals back on to the streets in North Carolina...



That list included 51 individuals who were serving life sentences and Decarlos Brown who went on to murder Iryna Zarutska on the Charlotte light rail last summer." -@WhatleyNC pic.twitter.com/FXw3zb0hrf — Whatley War Room (@whatleywarroom) February 9, 2026

"He also signed onto a settlement with the NAACP, where he released 3,500 criminals back onto the streets of North Carolina because he was concerned they were going to get COVID," Whatley said on NewsNation. "That list of 3,500 people included 51 who were serving life sentences and Decarlos Brown, Jr., who went on to murder murder Iryna Zarutska on the Charlotte light rail system last year."

"So he has a lot to answer in terms of fighting to put criminals back on the streets. I want to make sure we're going to keep our kids and communities safe," Whatley added.

Cooper does have a lot to answer for, but it appears neither he nor his staff are willing to do so.

