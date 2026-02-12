Roy Cooper Dodges Tough Questions About His Deadly Soft-on-Crime Policies

Chris Cuomo Had a Former Leftist Call in to His Show. He Clearly Wasn't Expecting This Question.
Chris Cuomo Had a Former Leftist Call in to His Show. He Clearly...
The Right Needs Real America First Journalism
The Right Needs Real America First Journalism
This Town Filled Its Coffers With a Traffic Shakedown Scheme – Now They Are Paying the Price
This Town Filled Its Coffers With a Traffic Shakedown Scheme – Now They...
Planned Parenthood: Infants Not 'Conscious Beings' and Unlikely to Feel Pain
Planned Parenthood: Infants Not 'Conscious Beings' and Unlikely to Feel Pain
VIP
Democrats Boycotting OpenAI Over Support for Trump
Democrats Boycotting OpenAI Over Support for Trump
Axios Is Back With Another Ridiculous Anti-Trump Headline
Axios Is Back With Another Ridiculous Anti-Trump Headline
In Historic Deregulatory Move, Trump Officially Revokes Obama-Era Endangerment Finding
In Historic Deregulatory Move, Trump Officially Revokes Obama-Era Endangerment Finding
Sen. Bernie Moreno Just Exposed Keith Ellison's Open Borders Hypocrisy
Sen. Bernie Moreno Just Exposed Keith Ellison's Open Borders Hypocrisy
Another Career Criminal Killed a Beloved Figure Skating Coach in St. Louis
Another Career Criminal Killed a Beloved Figure Skating Coach in St. Louis
VIP
Slate's 'Leftists Are Buying Guns Now' Piece Unintentionally Hilarious
Slate's 'Leftists Are Buying Guns Now' Piece Unintentionally Hilarious
Federal Judge Blocks Pete Hegseth From Reducing Sen. Mark Kelly's Pay Over 'Seditious Six' Controversy
Federal Judge Blocks Pete Hegseth From Reducing Sen. Mark Kelly's Pay Over 'Seditious...
AG Pam Bondi Vows to Prosecute Threats Against Lawmakers, Even Across Party Lines
AG Pam Bondi Vows to Prosecute Threats Against Lawmakers, Even Across Party Lines
Senate Hearing Erupts After Josh Hawley Lays Out Why Keith Ellison Belongs in Jail
Senate Hearing Erupts After Josh Hawley Lays Out Why Keith Ellison Belongs in...
Nate Morris Slams Rep. Barr As a ‘RINO’ for Refusing to Support Ending the Zombie Filibuster
Nate Morris Slams Rep. Barr As a ‘RINO’ for Refusing to Support Ending...
Tipsheet

Roy Cooper Dodges Tough Questions About His Deadly Soft-on-Crime Policies

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 12, 2026 3:45 PM
Roy Cooper Dodges Tough Questions About His Deadly Soft-on-Crime Policies
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Last week, we told you that Democrat Roy Cooper's soft-on-crime policies were responsible for the release of Decarlos Brown, Jr., the man who stabbed 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska to death on a Charlotte light rail train last August. While Governor, Cooper oversaw the release of thousands of criminals, including Brown, under a 2021 COVID-era settlement that authorized the early release or transition of 3,500 incarcerated individuals.

Advertisement

Now that Cooper is running for the Senate, North Carolinians and Americans deserve to know about his record. But rather than answer questions about why he let violent criminals like Decarlos Brown, Jr. out of prison, Cooper and his staff are dodging those questions.

Staffers used Cooper campaign signs to block the camera and protect Cooper from taking responsibility for his dangerous policies.

That's exactly what this is.

It's not new for Cooper, however. When Zarutska was murdered, Cooper issued a statement through a spokesperson who called the preventable murder "a heartbreaking, despicable act of evil" and said Cooper has "spent his career prosecuting violent criminals and drug dealers, increasing the penalties for violence against law enforcement, and keeping thousands of criminals off the streets and behind bars." 

Recommended

Senate Hearing Erupts After Josh Hawley Lays Out Why Keith Ellison Belongs in Jail Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS CRIME NORTH CAROLINA ROY COOPER SENATE

Cooper later blamed Republicans for cuts to law enforcement, writing on X, "If you're really concerned about the safety of North Carolinians, Mr. Vice President, you would reverse the federal cuts to local and state law enforcement that you and Michael Whatley championed so that our police have the tools to keep North Carolinians safe."

Back in January, Cooper tried to tout his record as attorney general, claiming he locked up violent criminals that "the public's trust in law enforcement and government is crucial for public safety." But his actions as Governor belie his agenda. In his final days as Governor, Cooper removed 15 convicted killers from death row, vetoed multiple bills that required local sheriffs to cooperate with ICE, and signed an executive order to create cashless bail and pretrial release.

Republican Michael Whatley, who is running against Cooper for Senate, has repeatedly hammered Cooper's soft-on-crime policies.

Advertisement

"He also signed onto a settlement with the NAACP, where he released 3,500 criminals back onto the streets of North Carolina because he was concerned they were going to get COVID," Whatley said on NewsNation. "That list of 3,500 people included 51 who were serving life sentences and Decarlos Brown, Jr., who went on to murder murder Iryna Zarutska on the Charlotte light rail system last year."

"So he has a lot to answer in terms of fighting to put criminals back on the streets. I want to make sure we're going to keep our kids and communities safe," Whatley added.

Cooper does have a lot to answer for, but it appears neither he nor his staff are willing to do so.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Senate Hearing Erupts After Josh Hawley Lays Out Why Keith Ellison Belongs in Jail Dmitri Bolt
In Historic Deregulatory Move, Trump Officially Revokes Obama-Era Endangerment Finding Amy Curtis
This Town Filled Its Coffers With a Traffic Shakedown Scheme – Now They Are Paying the Price Jeff Charles
Chris Cuomo Had a Former Leftist Call in to His Show. He Clearly Wasn't Expecting This Question. Matt Vespa
Are the Media Going to Stop Calling Trump a Dictator After Hearing This Story From Kaitlin Collins? Amy Curtis
Sen. Bernie Moreno Just Exposed Keith Ellison's Open Borders Hypocrisy Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Senate Hearing Erupts After Josh Hawley Lays Out Why Keith Ellison Belongs in Jail Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement