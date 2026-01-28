A New Bombshell About Alex Pretti Just Dropped. Here's the Footage...And It Nukes...
Roy Cooper Wants to Pretend He's Tough on Crime. His Record Tells a Different Story.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 28, 2026 5:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Roy Cooper is running for the Senate in North Carolina, and he's trying to tout his record as both Governor and Attorney General to do it, while claiming American citizens are being killed for "exercising their First and Second Amendment rights."

That is not true. The two people Cooper won't refer to by name — Renee Good and Alex Pretti — were both shot and killed after interfering with law enforcement in Minnesota. Good hit an ICE agent with her car, and Pretti was fighting with Border Patrol agents when he was shot.

If Cooper wants an example of an American who was actually killed while exercising his First Amendment rights, that would be Charlie Kirk, whose assassination was only worth two weak posts from Cooper.

Thankfully, X users absolutely dragged Cooper over his stance.

The only thing Cooper said about Iryna Zarutska's death was that it shouldn't be politicized. Like Gavin Newsom, his record on the Second Amendment isn't great, either.

Yikes.

In his final days as Governor, Cooper took more than a dozen violent inmates off of death row, which was a slap in the face to the families of their victims.

“I feel like they should have kept him on death row. Because my brother-in-law didn’t have any chance,” said Donald Shuford after Cooper commuted those sentences. His brother Nelson was shot and killed by Nathan Bowie, who was sentenced to death in 1993. “I really don’t know what to say. We wanted him to stay on there, but they took him off,” Shuford told WSOCTV.

Cooper's opponent, Michael Whatley, did speak out about that.

"Roy Cooper is a card-carrying member of the woke mob," Whatley said. "And he supported every single one of Joe Biden's priorities."

"He has been absolutely supportive of that agenda, that weak agenda, that open borders agenda, that woke America agenda, all the way through. This is a guy who has vetoed legislation to keep woke out of schools, men out of women's locker rooms, and boys out of girls' sports. He's vetoed bills to make sure that sheriffs are going to honor ICE detainers and get violent criminal illegal aliens out of North Carolina," Whatley said.

"He signed an executive order to reimagine law enforcement, created pretrial release and cashless bail and a revolving door that put criminals on the streets again and again and again," Whatley continued. "On every single 80-20 issue, he's on the 20 percent side along with Zohran Mamdani, and Jasmine Crockett, and the rest of the rest of the Democrat crazies."

That, ladies and gentlemen, is a smackdown of epic proportions.

