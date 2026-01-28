Roy Cooper Wants to Pretend He's Tough on Crime. His Record Tells a Different Story.

Roy Cooper is running for the Senate in North Carolina, and he's trying to tout his record as both Governor and Attorney General to do it, while claiming American citizens are being killed for "exercising their First and Second Amendment rights."

That is not true. The two people Cooper won't refer to by name — Renee Good and Alex Pretti — were both shot and killed after interfering with law enforcement in Minnesota. Good hit an ICE agent with her car, and Pretti was fighting with Border Patrol agents when he was shot.

American citizens are killed while exercising their First — and Second — Amendment rights.



The videos we've seen are horrific and Americans deserve answers. North Carolinians also deserve to know where @WhatleyNC stands. — Roy Cooper (@RoyCooperNC) January 28, 2026

If Cooper wants an example of an American who was actually killed while exercising his First Amendment rights, that would be Charlie Kirk, whose assassination was only worth two weak posts from Cooper.

Thankfully, X users absolutely dragged Cooper over his stance.

How about this video? North Carolinian killed on her way home from work.



You know….Decarlos Brown, the murderer arrested 14 times for violent crimes and released because of your soft on crime policies.



How about Iryna Zarutska, Roy Cooper?



How about HER? https://t.co/D5TPNn24Nc — Uptown resident (@L1569Uptown) January 28, 2026

The only thing Cooper said about Iryna Zarutska's death was that it shouldn't be politicized. Like Gavin Newsom, his record on the Second Amendment isn't great, either.

You vetoed a bill that eliminated a Jim Crow era law requiring a permit to PURCHASE a pistol.



Don't act like you care or support the 2nd Amendment in the least. You would disarm us all if you were given the power. — History-Actual (@T00ManyCommies) January 28, 2026

Yikes.

I locked up violent criminals as attorney general. I know that the public's trust in law enforcement and government is crucial for public safety. Yet despite clear video evidence this administration is telling us not to believe our own eyes.



Why won’t @WhatleyNC say anything? — Roy Cooper (@RoyCooperNC) January 28, 2026

In his final days as Governor, Cooper took more than a dozen violent inmates off of death row, which was a slap in the face to the families of their victims.

Roy Cooper feels sorry for CONVICTED killers. pic.twitter.com/5Vbvu2puQp — KCinQC (@qc_cin) January 28, 2026

“I feel like they should have kept him on death row. Because my brother-in-law didn’t have any chance,” said Donald Shuford after Cooper commuted those sentences. His brother Nelson was shot and killed by Nathan Bowie, who was sentenced to death in 1993. “I really don’t know what to say. We wanted him to stay on there, but they took him off,” Shuford told WSOCTV.

You vetoed THREE bills requiring sheriffs to cooperate with ICE.



Your policies are the reason these ICE operations even have to take place.



Imagine if ICE could get these criminals while they’re STILL IN A JAIL #ncpol — Please Not Roy (@PleaseNotRoy) January 28, 2026

Cooper's opponent, Michael Whatley, did speak out about that.

"Roy Cooper is a card carrying member of the woke mob.



He vetoed a bill to require sheriffs to honor ICE detainers and get violent criminal illegal aliens out of North Carolina.



He signed an executive order to reimagine law enforcement and created pretrial release and cashless… pic.twitter.com/DMm5P5aFxJ — Whatley War Room (@whatleywarroom) January 7, 2026

"Roy Cooper is a card-carrying member of the woke mob," Whatley said. "And he supported every single one of Joe Biden's priorities."

"He has been absolutely supportive of that agenda, that weak agenda, that open borders agenda, that woke America agenda, all the way through. This is a guy who has vetoed legislation to keep woke out of schools, men out of women's locker rooms, and boys out of girls' sports. He's vetoed bills to make sure that sheriffs are going to honor ICE detainers and get violent criminal illegal aliens out of North Carolina," Whatley said.

"He signed an executive order to reimagine law enforcement, created pretrial release and cashless bail and a revolving door that put criminals on the streets again and again and again," Whatley continued. "On every single 80-20 issue, he's on the 20 percent side along with Zohran Mamdani, and Jasmine Crockett, and the rest of the rest of the Democrat crazies."

That, ladies and gentlemen, is a smackdown of epic proportions.

