Oh, Hi, Roy Cooper, Nice of You to Finally Weigh in on the Brutal Charlotte Stabbing

God, they’re so huffy right now because we did their jobs for them. The legacy press hoped this story would die. It didn’t. Instead, it highlighted the soft-on-crime lunacy that’s engulfed our cities and the Democratic Party, and how it led to the death of another person, Iryna Zarutska, 23, a Ukrainian refugee. She was stabbed to death by Decarlos Brown Jr, 34, who sat behind her while traveling on public transit on August 22.

Still no comment from Roy Cooper on Iryna Zarutska's murder. https://t.co/6v7RNLRmNL — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 8, 2025

The entire murder was captured on a surveillance camera. Brown is seen shaking the blood off his knife. It’s grisly. It’s brutal. It’s the Democratic Party's policy in action. This man had 14 prior arrests, and Roy Cooper’s administration in North Carolina did nothing. Cooper, the former Democratic governor and 2026 US Senate candidate, finally decided to open his mouth about the murder, though at the end of this Politico article, which had an absurd headline: Ukrainian refugee killed in North Carolina gets dragged into political messaging war (via Politico):

White House releases additional receipts on Democrat fueled Charlotte crime pic.twitter.com/wScGa2vBBE — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 8, 2025

Kate Smart, a spokesperson for Cooper’s campaign, called the attack “a heartbreaking, despicable act of evil” and accused Whatley of “lying again because he knows his support for federal policies that cut local and state law enforcement funding is wrong for North Carolina” in a statement. “Roy Cooper knows North Carolinians need to be safe in their communities; he spent his career prosecuting violent criminals and drug dealers, increasing the penalties for violence against law enforcement, and keeping thousands of criminals off the streets and behind bars,” she said.

Michael Whatley is the former chair of the Republican National Committee and the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate for the US Senate in North Carolina. It took days for Cooper’s people to respond, though that’s in keeping with most Democrats, since they have no good response for this tragic story.

DeCarlos Brown Jr., a dangerous career criminal, should have been behind bars years ago, but my opponent Roy Cooper's lenient 2020 executive order kept him on the streets, endangering communities. In June 2020, Cooper signed a soft-on-crime executive order, and just three months… pic.twitter.com/WuiYzON4h9 — Michael Whatley (@ChairmanWhatley) September 6, 2025

