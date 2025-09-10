Trumps Vows to Hunt Down Everyone Involved in Charlie Kirk's Assassination
Tipsheet

Roy Cooper Doubles Down on Blaming 'Republican Law Enforcement Cuts' for Charlotte Stabbing

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 10, 2025 9:00 PM
AP Photo/Chuck Burton

Yesterday, former North Carolina Governor and Democratic Senate candidate Roy Cooper finally commented on the horrific stabbing of Iryna Zarutska, 23. He did it through Kate Smart, a spokeswoman for his campaign. Smart said the crime was "a heartbreaking, despicable act of evil" and that Cooper "pent his career prosecuting violent criminals and drug dealers, increasing the penalties for violence against law enforcement, and keeping thousands of criminals off the streets and behind bars."

Despite the fact the suspect in the stabbing, DeCarlos Brown, Jr., has been arrested more than a dozen times, Cooper also blamed Republican cuts to law enforcement:

Vice President Vance responded to the accusations saying, "Law enforcement arrested this thug 14 times. It wasn’t law enforcement that failed. It was weak politicians like you who kept letting him out of prison."

Cooper did not like that and continued to blame Republicans for cuts to law enforcement, including Cooper's Senate opponent, Michael Whatley

In 2021, then-Governor Cooper and North Carolina prison officials agreed to release 3,500 people from the state's prisons, as part of a deal struck with the NAACP over prison conditions during COVID. On his last day in office, Cooper also commuted the sentence of Hasson Bacote, who was sentenced to death in the 2007 shooting of an 18-year-old.

Michael Whatley responded, taking Cooper to task for his soft-on-crime record, "You put North Carolina police officers in danger when your soft-on-crime policies force them to rearrest the same serial criminals over and over. The police did their job. You failed to do yours every day of the 39 years you were in office."

Undoubtedly, crime and law enforcement will play a big part of the upcoming Senate race.

