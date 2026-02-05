Federal Authorities Arrest Antifa Terrorist Who Threatened ICE Agents

Earlier today, we told you about a pre-dawn raid in Minneapolis that appeared to be part of the city's larger, ongoing immigration enforcement effort. It turns out DHS was apprehending an Antifa terrorist who threatened to dox and kill ICE agents.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche reported the arrest on X.

The Justice Department with @ICEgov HSI arrested a self-identified anti-ICE Antifa TERRORIST in Minneapolis today. Conspire and threaten to assault, kill and doxx officers, and you’ll find yourself in federal custody facing the full force of justice. pic.twitter.com/xGvKs5IpCH — Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) February 5, 2026

The DOJ identified the man as Kyle Wagner, a 37-year-old Minneapolis resident. Townhall reported Wagner was on the run back at the end of January. Wagner previously shared videos in which he called on his followers to take part in an armed resistance against "Nazi gunmen."

In a more recent video, Wagner said his Venmo account was shut down and claimed he needed a lawyer because his speech was deemed to be "inciting violence."

Here's more from the DOJ:

Self-identified Antifa member Kyle Wagner was arrested today on federal threat and cyberstalking charges following alleged murder and assault threats against ICE, announced United States Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon, Jr. Wagner, 37 of Minneapolis, is expected to make an initial appearance in federal court today. “This man allegedly doxxed and called for the murder of law enforcement officers, encouraged bloodshed in the streets, and proudly claimed affiliation with the terrorist organization Antifa before going on the run,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “Today’s arrest illustrates that you cannot run, you cannot hide, and you cannot evade our federal agents: if you come for law enforcement, the Trump Administration will come for you.” “It’s no surprise that an Antifa terrorist is allegedly threatening to kill and assault federal law enforcement officers as they dutifully remove criminal threats from neighborhoods,” said Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. “After all, this is what Antifa is about, lawlessness and violence. But under the leadership of President Trump and Attorney General Bondi, there is no safe haven for terrorists and no protection from the full weight of justice. “We know that a ‘worthless man plots evil, and his speech is like a scorching fire.’ And Wagner’s alleged actions were an attempt to spread fire into our peaceful community. That is not going to happen,” said U.S. Attorney Gorgon.

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin shared a picture of Wagner's arrest.

Photo of this arrest, via law enforcement source. https://t.co/roCVASHaiV pic.twitter.com/v6i1DGuWli — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 5, 2026

Melugin also confirmed the pre-dawn raid was related to the apprehension of Wagner.

We are told this was in connection to this video, where agitators showed up to curse at federal agents as they made this arrest. https://t.co/YTgwWGZxtS — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 5, 2026

Attorney General Pam Bondi praised the arrest, warning those who would come for law enforcement that "the Trump administration will come for you."

If you come for law enforcement, the Trump Administration will come for you.



Thank you to our outstanding agents for executing yet another arrest — this time, an Antifa domestic terrorist. https://t.co/QmpErJOpb3 — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) February 5, 2026

There's a prominent Antifa tattoo on Wagner's chest.

Kyle Wagner branded himself on the upper chest with a symbol of the international terrorist movement, Antifa. It’s similar to how neo-Nazis brand themselves with Nazi and fascist symbols. https://t.co/X5jeG64OZN — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 5, 2026

Wagner is expected to make his initial appearance in federal court today, per the DOJ.

For a while, the Left has insisted Antifa doesn't exist. Former President Joe Biden called it an idea. When the Trump administration rightly classified Antifa as a terrorist organization, Leftists complained. This includes Chuck Todd, who said he didn't even know what Antifa is. Now, we have a guy with Antifa tattoos and an Antifa hoodie getting arrested for threatening federal agents. Antifa is real, and dangerous.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

