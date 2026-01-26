They're Scattering: Anti-ICE Leftists Consider Fleeing Country After Signal Chat Got Expos...
Tipsheet

The Antifa Crossdresser Who Urged Followers to Take Up Arms Against ICE Is Now on the Run

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 26, 2026 9:00 PM
Townhall Media

The self-described member of the radical leftist terror organization Kyle Wagner is reportedly on the run after encouraging insurrection and threatening ICE agents.

In a video posted to social media, Wagner claimed that he was "basically on the run" but he had "evacuations planned out."

Wagner had previously posted videos encouraging his followers to take part in an armed resistance against “Nazi gunmen” federal agents after the fatal self-defense shooting of Alex Pretti.

“I’m talking specifically to my f*****g followers: this is everything that I have f*****g talked about and this exactly what I said was going to happen,” Wagner said in a video posted to social media. “This is exactly what I said was going to f*****g come when we didn’t f*****g go and march on f*****g Whipple with guns.”

“Welcome to America 2026, where the Second Amendment is the only thing that’s going to keep you f*****g protected from literal f*****g Nazi gunmen that are killing innocent people in the street with impunity,” Wagner continued.

Wagner then encouraged women and children to meet him to receive gas masks to resist crowd control measures. He mentioned that “several mothers” were planning on meeting him to take him up on the offer.

Internet sleuths discovered that, when Wagner isn’t encouraging his followers to engage in insurrection against the government, he partakes in crossdressing.

