The Antifa Crossdresser Who Urged Followers to Take Up Arms Against ICE Is Now on the Run

The self-described member of the radical leftist terror organization Kyle Wagner is reportedly on the run after encouraging insurrection and threatening ICE agents.

#BREAKING: ‘Antifa General Kyle’ on the run after inciting violence, doxxing & threatening lives of ICE Agents. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) January 26, 2026

New videos from Antifa Kyle, confirming that his @Venmo account was shut down.



He says he needs a lawyer because his speech has been deemed “inciting violence.” He also says he’s now selling hoodies to raise money for the same cause.



“I am basically on the run now” pic.twitter.com/j7q0qwtmDr — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) January 26, 2026

In a video posted to social media, Wagner claimed that he was "basically on the run" but he had "evacuations planned out."

Wagner had previously posted videos encouraging his followers to take part in an armed resistance against “Nazi gunmen” federal agents after the fatal self-defense shooting of Alex Pretti.

“I’m talking specifically to my f*****g followers: this is everything that I have f*****g talked about and this exactly what I said was going to happen,” Wagner said in a video posted to social media. “This is exactly what I said was going to f*****g come when we didn’t f*****g go and march on f*****g Whipple with guns.”

“Welcome to America 2026, where the Second Amendment is the only thing that’s going to keep you f*****g protected from literal f*****g Nazi gunmen that are killing innocent people in the street with impunity,” Wagner continued.

BREAKING - A self-described antifa general in Minneapolis is urging people to arm themselves against the federal government following the defensive shooting of a man by CBP.



“It’s time for boots on the ground. I’m not talking about protest. Get your guns.”



Indirection act now. pic.twitter.com/YxFR5JBBdR — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) January 24, 2026

🚨Kyle Wagner, self-proclaimed antifa member, says he’s on his way to go fight ICE and is encouraging his followers to meet up with him. This was posted an hour ago. He says he will be at Nicollet and Franklin across from the liquor store. Please share!@FBIDirectorKash @DHSgov… pic.twitter.com/orfkKiJnba — Ally (@AllyJKiss) January 24, 2026

Wagner then encouraged women and children to meet him to receive gas masks to resist crowd control measures. He mentioned that “several mothers” were planning on meeting him to take him up on the offer.

🚨BREAKING: Antifa member who urged his followers to arm themselves against federal agents is now soliciting large donations for his “Freedom and Defense Fund,” presumably to buy guns and ammunition. He is currently handing out free gas masks to protesters in the streets of… https://t.co/ATWl6CZZuK pic.twitter.com/zHuF6Fe7g1 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) January 24, 2026

Internet sleuths discovered that, when Wagner isn’t encouraging his followers to engage in insurrection against the government, he partakes in crossdressing.

HAHAHA! So the big bad Minneapolis “Antifa General,” Kyle Wagner, who made a video calling for people to arm up against federal law enforcement, is really just another cross-dressing leftist acting tough behind a screen and keyboard.



You literally can’t make this stuff up… 🤣 pic.twitter.com/nMiAprJORx — Based Bandita (@BasedBandita) January 25, 2026

Before becoming a leftist influencer for Antifa domestic terrorist Kyle Edward Wagner, was a proud cross-dressing activist and fought against a “toxic masculinity.” https://t.co/iQrY7giNKm pic.twitter.com/BZVW2041qk — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) January 25, 2026

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

