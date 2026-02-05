Oh, Lord, What Is Kamala Harris Announcing Today?
Did You Miss Trump Trash Trashing His New Favorite CNN Reporter This Week?
The Recall Push for LA Mayor Karen Bass Should Be Without Question After...
We Know Why Dems Are Freaking Out About This Election Integrity Stuff
A Dem 2028 Hopeful's Family Story Just Got Wrecked by Historical Records
Donald Trump's Plan for Elections Will Set Democrats' Hair on Fire
Trump Administration Is Investigating This Company for Discriminating Against White Employ...
VIP
Black(listing) ICE
Report: Iran Has Seized Two Foreign Oil Tankers in the Persian Gulf
Oh, Now Tim Walz Cares About Keeping Track of Kids
This VA Trans Sex Offender Was Just Found Guilty by an Arlington Jury
This Australian Boy Went to Heroic Lengths to Save His Family
Speaker Johnson to Pope Leo: Do Better
Border Czar Tom Homan Slams the Left for Using Children in Anti-ICE Political...
Tipsheet

Federal Agents Conducted a Pre-Dawn Immigration Raid in Minneapolis

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 05, 2026 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Adam Gray

Immigration enforcement continues in and around Minneapolis, a day after Border Czar Tom Homan said the federal government would continue its targeted operations in the city.

Advertisement

Early this morning, DHS agents carried out a raid on an apartment building near downtown Minneapolis.

They were met by protesters and "observers," of course.

The broken window was later borded up.

The crowd outside was not very large, but they were vocal, honking horns and screaming at agents.

(NSFW langauge warning)

Recommended

We Know Why Dems Are Freaking Out About This Election Integrity Stuff Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

BORDER SECURITY DHS ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

"Get out of our city!" a woman can be heard yelling. Another man called them out for not having plates on their vehicles.

The Leftists harassing and obstructing ICE in the city have set up numerous checkpoints in the city, where they check IDs and run the plates of vehicles to see if they're connected to ICE. That's illegal, of course, but Minneapolis authorities have done little to crack down on that behavior.

The disruption and chaos are the point.

In yesterday's press conference, Homan reiterated that while the focus is on arresting and removing violent criminals from our cities, federal authorities will not overlook non-violent illegal aliens. "I want to be clear, just because you prioritize public safety threats doesn't mean you forget about everybody else. We will continue enforcing immigration laws in this country," Homan said.

Editor’s Note: ICE and CBP continue to put themselves in harm's way in order to protect America’s sovereignty and to keep our streets safe. 

Help us continue to report the truth about the DHS’s efforts to clean up America by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Know Why Dems Are Freaking Out About This Election Integrity Stuff Matt Vespa
Donald Trump's Plan for Elections Will Set Democrats' Hair on Fire Jeff Charles
Oh, Lord, What Is Kamala Harris Announcing Today? Matt Vespa
A Dem 2028 Hopeful's Family Story Just Got Wrecked by Historical Records Matt Vespa
Trump Can Win the Forever War by Taking Out the Mullahs Kurt Schlichter
How Did Democrats Get So Stupid? Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

We Know Why Dems Are Freaking Out About This Election Integrity Stuff Matt Vespa
Advertisement