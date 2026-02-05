Federal Agents Conducted a Pre-Dawn Immigration Raid in Minneapolis

Immigration enforcement continues in and around Minneapolis, a day after Border Czar Tom Homan said the federal government would continue its targeted operations in the city.

Early this morning, DHS agents carried out a raid on an apartment building near downtown Minneapolis.

Just now: Observers and protesters confront heavily armed federal agents leaving an apparent raid at an apartment building as immigration enforcement surge continues in downtown Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/NZ0V7FbOG0 — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) February 5, 2026

They were met by protesters and "observers," of course.

The agents, having apparently broken the front window of the apartment building to get in, were there for about an hour.



At one point prior to their departure, agents stepped out and examined their exit path while being yelled at by protesters before returning inside. pic.twitter.com/uHwGloWW9i — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) February 5, 2026

The broken window was later borded up.

A board is used to patch the broken front window of an apartment building following a federal raid here in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/DP9uPOYKKN — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) February 5, 2026

The crowd outside was not very large, but they were vocal, honking horns and screaming at agents.

(NSFW langauge warning)

🚨 BREAKING: Heavily armed DHS agents just executed a PRE-DAWN RAID on illegals in Minneapolis, SMASHING through the window to get inside



A massive amount of agents left the building — and magically, leftists are already here



THE SURGE CONTINUES! 🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/lli631OOZS — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 5, 2026

"Get out of our city!" a woman can be heard yelling. Another man called them out for not having plates on their vehicles.

The Leftists harassing and obstructing ICE in the city have set up numerous checkpoints in the city, where they check IDs and run the plates of vehicles to see if they're connected to ICE. That's illegal, of course, but Minneapolis authorities have done little to crack down on that behavior.

Oh, these people put in danger everybody's life. They're whistling and interfering, and they don't understand that.



Yeah, you can protest, but now you're almost in the middle of it. Cops cannot hear each other, and I think something bad is happening. These people on the sidewalk… — Vitaliy Sokolov (@askvitaliy_) February 5, 2026

The disruption and chaos are the point.

In yesterday's press conference, Homan reiterated that while the focus is on arresting and removing violent criminals from our cities, federal authorities will not overlook non-violent illegal aliens. "I want to be clear, just because you prioritize public safety threats doesn't mean you forget about everybody else. We will continue enforcing immigration laws in this country," Homan said.

Editor’s Note: ICE and CBP continue to put themselves in harm's way in order to protect America’s sovereignty and to keep our streets safe.

