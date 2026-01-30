Sydney Sweeney Stays Mum on Her Political Beliefs

Sydney Sweeney managed to turn her small role in "Madame Web," the Marvel box office bomb from 2024, into a rather lucrative career. Sure, some of her other movies, like the boxer biopic "Christy," didn't do well, but her American Eagle jeans ad broke the Internet and skyrocketed the clothing brand's value and her latest film, "The Housemaid," has broken $300 million at the box office on a catering budget.

One of the things that makes Sweeney work is the fact that she's remained largely apolitical. Back in November, when some harpy journalist tried to goad Sweeney into apologizing for the ads (that Leftists claimed were Nazi and white supremacist dog whistles), Sweeney's refusal to do so broke the Internet.

But the media are dogged in making sure every celebrity follows the Democratic Party line, and they keep pushing Sweeney to share her political beliefs with the public.

Cosmopolitan asks Sydney Sweeney if she ever intends to publicly state her political beliefs:



“No. I’m not a political person. I’m in the arts. I’m not here to speak on politics. That’s not an area I’ve ever even imagined getting into. It’s not why I became who I am. I became an… pic.twitter.com/VFmSYqZSLU — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 29, 2026

Here's more:

Her brand bisected: To some, she was a Hollywood hero, a crusader against “woke” outrage and overreach. To others, she stood for a system that rewards silence from those least harmed by it. Was her choosing not to comment a principled refusal to perform politics or a cosign? Was she declining to play the outrage game or had she mastered it? And what did she actually think of the politics being projected onto her face, politics that strip rights from people who do not look like her? ... There is a charged nickname that has stuck to you on social media: "MAGA Barbie." I see it in Instagram comments constantly. How do you understand this label given that you've been private about your politics? I’ve never been here to talk about politics. I’ve always been here to make art, so this is just not a conversation I want to be at the forefront of. And I think because of that, people want to take it even further and use me as their own pawn. But it’s somebody else assigning something to me, and I can’t control that.

For the Left, this is a win-win scenario for them: if Sweeney shares her politics, they can either attack her for being Republican or claim her as their own, alienating half of her fanbase either way.

Nobody is interested in her for her politics.



Give it a rest. — JWF (@JammieWF) January 30, 2026

We would very much like a Hollywood that is apolitical and just entertains us. Looking at you, Mark Ruffalo.

This is the only answer any actor/actress should ever give. Celebrities have no business in politics — Ethan Blake (@ethan_blake_tgm) January 29, 2026

As we learned from the 2024 election, celebrity endorsements didn't help Kamala Harris (and heaven knows she had plenty of them), and it may have hurt her: 20 percent of voters said Taylor Swift's endorsement made them less likely to pull the lever for Kamala.

Forcing your ideology into every aspect of everyday life is literally the "total" in "totalitarian." — GumSlinger (@GumSlinger) January 30, 2026

Bingo. The Left demands lockstep from certain demographic groups and attacks those who refuse to comply. That's totalitarian of them.

And if Sweeney is smart, she'll avoid falling into their ideological trap.