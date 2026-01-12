VIP
Tipsheet

Mark Ruffalo and His Hollywood Comrades Turned Golden Globes Into Anti-ICE Protest

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 12, 2026 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Marco Ugarte

The Golden Globes were last night, and if you didn't know that, don't feel bad. This writer, who loves movies, didn't know either, and it's clear we didn't miss much besides the usual woke, anti-Trump, anti-ICE nonsense from the Hollywood elite. This included several celebrities wearing "Be Good" pins, in reference to Renee Good, the Leftist activist who was shot and killed after she tried to run over ICE agents in Minneapolis last week.

Here's more:

Mark Ruffalo, Wanda Sykes, Jean Smart and more stars declared their stance against ICE at the 2026 Golden Globes after Renee Good was killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent on Wednesday.

The “Task” actor, “Hacks” actress and comedian all wore “Be good” pins on their lapels to protest ICE at the awards show Sunday, along with Ariana Grande and Natasha Lyonne.

Sykes, 61, spoke to Variety about her statement accessory on the red carpet.

“Of course this is for the mother who was murdered by an ICE agent,” the actress told the outlet of the “really sad” shooting, which took place in Minnesota.

“I know people are out marching and all today, and we need to speak up,” Sykes continued. “We need to be out there and shut this rogue government down because it’s just awful what they’re doing to people.” 

The “Upshaws” star rocked the white pin with black lettering on her shiny silver jacket, with Ruffalo’s pin on a cream suit.

If Renee Good had been run over by an illegal immigrant, not a single person in Hollywood would know her name, let alone wear a pin in her honor.

"This is for Renee Nicole Good, who was murdered," Ruffalo said. She wasn't, but Ruffalo continued, "We have a vice president who’s lying about what’s happening… and we have — a lot of people are terrorized and scared today in the United States.”

“I love this country and what I’m seeing here isn’t America. This is for the people out there who think it should be better, and we should be good to one another," Ruffalo added. Good to one another by running over law enforcement with your Honda? Or allowing illegals to flow across the border unfettered, where they rape, rob, and murder Americans?

Exactly.

We absolutely do. That was back when Kyle Rittenhouse protected himself from Leftist mobs in Kenosha. Ruffalo wrote, "We come together to mourn the lives lost to the same racist system that devalues Black lives and devalued the lives of Anthony and JoJo. #ReimagineKenosha."

Once again, 77 million Americans voted for President Trump to close the border and deport illegals. That is America, whether or not Hollywood likes it. And this writer is willing to bet if we dropped a busload of illegals on Mark Ruffalo's lawn, he wouldn't be so welcoming.

