Tipsheet

New Horrifying Details About the Leftist Mob Invasion of Cities Church Come Out

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 26, 2026 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

The weekend before last, a mob of Leftists, including Don Lemon, stormed Cities Church in St. Paul, MN. Three of the agitators were arrested and almost immediately released by judges, while another judge refused to sign off on the arrest warrant for Lemon. It turns out that judge, Douglas L. Micko, is married to a woman who reportedly works in AG Keith Ellison's office.

Now, we have some horrifying new details in what that mob actually did in the church. It wasn't, as alleged organizer Nikema Levy Armstrong claimed, a calm group who joined the worship service before asking questions. It was a mob that aimed to terrorize the churchgoers, including children.

Here's some from the document:

Victim 4 informed agents that members of their parish attempted to retrieve their children from the childcare area located downstairs, but the agitators were blocking the stairs, and the parents were unable to get to their children. Victim 4 recalled one agitator was threatening, aggressive, and intimidating towards parishioners. Additionally, this agitator was screaming and getting in people’s faces, to include women and young children. This agitator continued to scream in the faces of young children while they were crying.

...

Victim 6 described the events as surreal and could not believe what was happening. Victim 6 recalled people shouting and running, children crying, as well as people singing and praying. Victim 6 recalled KELLY screaming “Nazi” in people’s faces, in addition to confronting children saying, “do you know your parents are nazis, they’re going to burn in hell.”

...

Victim 6 later stated protesters followed and surrounded them in their car and would not let them leave. Victim 6 informed agents that their face is on the Cities Church website, and they are afraid people will try and come to their house at night. Victim 6 recalled his child stating to him “Daddy, I thought you were going to die.” Victim 6 ended the interview and acknowledged that his children are traumatized.

Related:

ANTIFA CHRISTIANITY DOMESTIC TERRORISM MINNESOTA TERRORISM

William Kelly was particularly vile.

For some reason, it appears they redacted a name from the document, and we have to wonder if that's a reference to DOn Lemon. But it shows that Kelly did yell, "This ain't God's house. This is the house of the devil."

The parishioners were basically held hostage by the mob.

This reads:

Victim 4 noted after the protest began, approximately fifty members of the of the congregation were stuck towards the front of the church. Victim 4 informed agents the aisles are already narrow to begin with, and the agitators who occupied the center of the sanctuary made it nearly impossible for parishioners to get out and leave.

One woman had her arm broken, and congregants said they were "terrorized" by the mob.

Here are the details on that victim:

According to SPPD Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) form, Victim 2 broke her arm exiting through the Cities Church office door when proceeding towards Saratoga Street. When Victim 2 came out the door and was running, she slipped and broke her arm...Per the report, Victim 2 advised SPPD that "they were terrorized, our children were weeping college students and young women were sobbing, it was impactful and it will take time to work through."

Agitators also abused children, continuing to scream in their faces as they were crying.

Alleged organizer Nekima Armstrong told authorities that she she believed the church could not be a "house of God" while an ICE agent served as pastor.

Here's what Armstrong said:

"Yes, Cities Church, that's why we're here. We're demanding justice for Renee Good and letting them know that this will not stand. They cannot pretend to be a house of God while harboring someone who is directing ICE agents to wreak havoc upon our community and who killed Renee Good, who almost killed a six-month-old baby. Enough is enough. I am a reverend, on top of being a lawyer and an activist."

How making Christians, including children, cry to get "justice for Renee Good" is a question Don Lemon didn't bother asking Armstrong.

These details are horrifying and those who engaged in this mob behavior must be held accountable, or it will never end.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

