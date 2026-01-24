The Good and the Bad From Bill Maher Last Night...and His Take on...
Yet Another Activist Judge Is Letting the Minnesota Church Stormers Walk

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 24, 2026 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

A Biden-appointed judge has ordered the release of two of the defendants arrested in the storming of Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Judge Laura Provinzino has allowed Nekima Levy Armstrong and Chauntyll Allen, two professional leftist agitators and the orchestrators behind the storming of Cities Church, to be released from federal custody on Friday afternoon.

Provinzino was appointed to her District Court seat by President Joe Biden in June, 2024.

The third agitator arrested so far in the Department of Justice crackdown, William Kelly, was released by a local magistrate judge late Friday evening. Kelly filmed himself screaming at congregants of Cities Church both inside and outside of the venue.

This is the second attempt by left-leaning activist judges to help the church stormers escape justice, as a Minneapolis magistrate judge blocked charges from being leveled at Don Lemon for his role in the stunt.

The judge is reportedly married to an Assistant Attorney General in the office of Minnesota A.G. Keith Ellison, which has caused some to argue a conflict of interest in the case.

DOJ officials are reportedly exploring alternative measures for charging Lemon in the crime.

