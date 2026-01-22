Alleged Minneapolis Church Mob Ringleader Went on CNN Last Night. Here's What She Said.

On Sunday, a mob of Leftists led by former CNN host Don Lemon invaded a church in Minneapolis because one of the pastors is reportedly affiliated with ICE. The mob terrified children and adults, as well as violated both the FACE Act and the Ku Klux Klan Act — something the DOJ is actively investigating.

Advertisement

We all saw the viral videos of the mob storming the church, but check out what one of the ringleaders said on CNN:

Nikema Levy Armstrong, organizer of the church storming in Minneapolis, just went on CNN and claimed "we did not rush into the church. We sat down and participated in the service."



Except, she said on Don Lemon's livestream that they're doing it to "disrupt business as usual" pic.twitter.com/Sy5htvyGsF — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 22, 2026

"And I do want to correct something that was said in the beginning," Armstrong said. "We did not rush into that church. We actually went and sat down and participated in the service."

Really?

Here's some video from that incident:

Shocking footage from Cities Church in Minneapolis this morning (an SBC church) where an anti-ICE mob stormed the service and disrupted their worship, alleging one of the church’s lead pastors is an ICE agent. pic.twitter.com/hS2FhzrFc4 — Center for Baptist Leadership (@BaptistLeaders) January 18, 2026

Armstrong continued, "And after the pastor prayed, that is when I stood up and asked him a question in response to his prayer and then I – and he responded to me — and then I proceeded to ask him about pastor David Easterwood and how is it possible to serve as both a pastor and a director of ICE for Minnesota. And instead of responding to me, as soon as I said the name David Easterwood, the pastor said 'Shame! Shame!' and that is when I led us in chants for justice for Renee Good and 'hands up, don't shoot.' So I want to clarify that. We didn't rush in, we didn't bust in. We were a part of the service until I got up and posed that question to the pastor.

That's a debunked lie, of course. "Hands up, don't shoot" was a false media narrative. And eyewitnesses said they stormed the church.

Erin Burnett doesn't even challenge Armstrong. She just nods along.

Earlier, AG Pam Bondi announced that Armstrong was one of two suspects arrested in conjunction with the incident at Cities Church. Bondi said Armstrong "allegedly played a key role in organizing the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota." Bondi also announced the arrest of Chauntyll Louisa Allen, another allegedly participant in the mob, and vowed the DOJ will protect places of worship.