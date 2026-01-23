VIP
Patience! Justice Is Coming
Well, We Know Why Don Lemon Wasn't Charged in the Minneapolis Church Storming Incident

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 23, 2026 6:55 AM
Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP

It sure seems like Don Lemon should’ve been charged for violating the FACE Act. Amy wrote yesterday that the round-ups have begun. Lemon, who is now independent, was there during the entire shambolic event last week, where leftist clowns stormed a church in Minneapolis because they thought an ICE agent was inside, specifically the priest or pastor whose been accused of working with federal immigration officials. 

The city has been on edge since the January 7 shooting of Renee Nicole Good, who was shot and killed by an ICE agent after she rammed him with her car. Good was a known leftist activist, who had disrupted ICE raids before.

But Lemon was not charged, and we likely know why: the local judge’s wife works for Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison:

Well, that certainly explains a lot, huh?

