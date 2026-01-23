Well, We Know Why Don Lemon Wasn't Charged in the Minneapolis Church Storming Incident

It sure seems like Don Lemon should’ve been charged for violating the FACE Act. Amy wrote yesterday that the round-ups have begun. Lemon, who is now independent, was there during the entire shambolic event last week, where leftist clowns stormed a church in Minneapolis because they thought an ICE agent was inside, specifically the priest or pastor whose been accused of working with federal immigration officials.

The city has been on edge since the January 7 shooting of Renee Nicole Good, who was shot and killed by an ICE agent after she rammed him with her car. Good was a known leftist activist, who had disrupted ICE raids before.

So to catch you up on events:



- Protest group chased two innocent dudes out of a diner.



- Attacked an innocent guy on the street who was actually with them.



- Harassed an innocent guy with an SUV and demanded to see his ID.



- Blocked an innocent guy because of his rental… https://t.co/g3F9sUybo9 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 18, 2026

Minutes ago at my direction, @HSI_HQ and @FBI agents executed an arrest in Minnesota.



So far, we have arrested Nekima Levy Armstrong, who allegedly played a key role in organizing the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota.



We will share more updates as they… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) January 22, 2026

UPDATE:



William Kelly is now in custody.



Our nation was settled and founded by people fleeing religious persecution. Religious freedom is the bedrock of this country.



We will protect our pastors. We will protect our churches. We will protect Americans of faith. — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) January 22, 2026

But Lemon was not charged, and we likely know why: the local judge’s wife works for Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison:

NEW: Multiple sources tell me & colleague @davidspunt that the federal magistrate in Minnesota who refused to sign off on an arrest warrant for Don Lemon is Douglas L. Micko and that his wife works as an Assistant Attorney General in Minnesota AG Keith Ellison's office. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 22, 2026

NEW: Source familiar with the proceedings tells @realDailyWire that Attorney General Bondi is “enraged” at the magistrate judge’s refusal to sign the complaint bringing charges against Don Lemon. https://t.co/bMImfYFOiZ — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) January 22, 2026

Well, that certainly explains a lot, huh?

...The former CNN host dismissed criticism for storming a church gathering, explaining "I think people who are, you know, in the religious groups like that, it's not the type of Christianity that I practice, but I think that they're entitled, and that entitlement comes from a… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 20, 2026

...Lemon and Armstrong are playing directly into the language of the FACE Act, which “prohibits the use or threat of force and physical obstruction that injures, intimidates, or interferes with a person seeking to … exercise the First Amendment right of religious freedom at a… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 20, 2026

