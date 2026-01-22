AG Bondi Announces Arrests of Suspects Who Mobbed Minneapolis Church

The White House has shared an image of Armstrong as she was taken into custody by the FBI:

Original story:

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced this morning the arrest of two individuals associated with the anti-ICE mob that invaded a Minneapolis church over the weekend. Nekima Levy Armstrong was taken into custody by the FBI and Homeland Security this morning.

Minutes ago at my direction, @HSI_HQ and @FBI agents executed an arrest in Minnesota.



So far, we have arrested Nekima Levy Armstrong, who allegedly played a key role in organizing the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota.



We will share more updates as they… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) January 22, 2026

"We will share more updates as they become available. Listen loud and clear: WE DO NOT TOLERATE ATTACKS ON PLACES OF WORSHIP," Bondi wrote on X.

Armstrong was allegedly one of the organizers of the mob that took over the worship service at Cities Church. The group chanted "Justice for Renee Good" and "Hands up, don't shoot" while confronting the congregation about a pastor who also works for ICE.

Bondi also announced the arrest of Chauntyll Louisa Allen,

UPDATE: A second arrest has been made at my direction. Chauntyll Louisa Allen has been taken into custody.



More to come.



WE WILL PROTECT OUR HOUSES OF WORSHIP 🙏🏻 — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) January 22, 2026

On January 19, the DOJ said it was investigating the incident, including former CNN host Don Lemon, who was part of the mob. Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon said both the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act and the Ku Klux Klan Act would apply to this case.

“The Klan Act is one of the most important federal civil rights statutes,” said Civil Rights Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon on The Benny Johnson Show. It's a law that makes it illegal to terrorize and violate the civil rights of citizens. Whenever people conspire this, the Klan Act can be used.”

Bondi has promised more to come, and we will keep you updated.

