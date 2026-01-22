Here's Some Things to Know About Jack Smith Before His Testimony Today
AG Bondi Announces Arrests of Suspects Who Mobbed Minneapolis Church

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 22, 2026 10:05 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The White House has shared an image of Armstrong as she was taken into custody by the FBI:

Original story:

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced this morning the arrest of two individuals associated with the anti-ICE mob that invaded a Minneapolis church over the weekend. Nekima Levy Armstrong was taken into custody by the FBI and Homeland Security this morning.

"We will share more updates as they become available. Listen loud and clear: WE DO NOT TOLERATE ATTACKS ON PLACES OF WORSHIP," Bondi wrote on X.

Armstrong was allegedly one of the organizers of the mob that took over the worship service at Cities Church. The group chanted "Justice for Renee Good" and "Hands up, don't shoot" while confronting the congregation about a pastor who also works for ICE.

Bondi also announced the arrest of Chauntyll Louisa Allen,

Related:

On January 19, the DOJ said it was investigating the incident, including former CNN host Don Lemon, who was part of the mob. Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon said both the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act and the Ku Klux Klan Act would apply to this case.

“The Klan Act is one of the most important federal civil rights statutes,” said Civil Rights Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon on The Benny Johnson Show. It's a law that makes it illegal to terrorize and violate the civil rights of citizens. Whenever people conspire this, the Klan Act can be used.”

Bondi has promised more to come, and we will keep you updated.

