Tipsheet

Iran Uprisings Turn Deadlier as Regime Reportedly Targets the Wounded and Hospitals

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 14, 2026 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Kin Cheung

Yesterday, President Trump told the people of Iran that help was on the way. Help is needed because reports from the Islamic nation say that as many as 12,000 people have been killed in this latest round of uprisings against the Iranian regime. The Trump administration cut off all diplomatic negotiations with Iran and slapped tariffs on the nation (and any other country doing business with Iran).

Iran International, the organization that estimated those 12,000 deaths, is now reporting more violence by the Iranian regime. It is reporting that regime forces are storming Iran's hospitals to kill the wounded.

One X user, who said they're Iranian, said Khamenei and his forces are absolutely capable of such atrocities.

Others found this report believable, but it's hard to know because Iran has cut off the Internet and Starlink is not widely available in that country.

Related:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN TERRORISM AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI

There is still hope that the Ayatollah and the regime will be removed from power, but the world may not fully understand the extent of the horrors being inflicted on the people of Iran.

For more than two years, the Left was screaming about Israel and its "genocide" against Palestine. There was no genocide there, but this — as many as 12,000 dead and reports of Iranian regime forces killing people in hospitals — is met with silence from the Left.

Where is the anger? Where are the campus protests?

The New York Post reported that doctors are collapsing from exhaustion due to the overwhelming number of patients.

Keep in mind, these are just reports, and nothing is confirmed. Yet, the New York Post story corroborates that the hospitals are overwhelmed with wounded, and if you search for videos out of Iran, there are some out there, and they're hard to watch, and some can be graphic. There is clearly some level of violence directed at the protesting citizens. Why are so few trying to find out what's really going on in Iran? We'd love for these reports to be false; it means 12,000+ people haven't been killed fighting for their freedoms.

