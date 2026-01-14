Iran Uprisings Turn Deadlier as Regime Reportedly Targets the Wounded and Hospitals

Yesterday, President Trump told the people of Iran that help was on the way. Help is needed because reports from the Islamic nation say that as many as 12,000 people have been killed in this latest round of uprisings against the Iranian regime. The Trump administration cut off all diplomatic negotiations with Iran and slapped tariffs on the nation (and any other country doing business with Iran).

Iran International, the organization that estimated those 12,000 deaths, is now reporting more violence by the Iranian regime. It is reporting that regime forces are storming Iran's hospitals to kill the wounded.

🚨 Breaking: Iran International reports that regime forces are storming hospitals and shooting the wounded at point-blank range to kill them 👇



These are the most horrendous crimes of the modern era. pic.twitter.com/AzsjPlEshu — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) January 14, 2026

One X user, who said they're Iranian, said Khamenei and his forces are absolutely capable of such atrocities.

Im an Iranian and I can testify what ever you hear and you feel like it only happens in horror shows, khamenei and his forces are capable of and are definitely doing. — sotaro (@Sotarroo) January 14, 2026

Others found this report believable, but it's hard to know because Iran has cut off the Internet and Starlink is not widely available in that country.

I find this believable, but it also confirms my bias, which makes me skeptical.



If only there was somebody we could trust https://t.co/pjI1HVrqNV — Marc J. Randazza 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 🇧🇷 (@marcorandazza) January 14, 2026

There is still hope that the Ayatollah and the regime will be removed from power, but the world may not fully understand the extent of the horrors being inflicted on the people of Iran.

When, not if, the Ayatollah is finally removed from power, I'm not sure the full extent of the crimes against humanity being committed right now will ever be truly understood... https://t.co/p14mJGQciI — 🤠 Southern Wolf 🐺 (@TheSouthWolf) January 14, 2026

For more than two years, the Left was screaming about Israel and its "genocide" against Palestine. There was no genocide there, but this — as many as 12,000 dead and reports of Iranian regime forces killing people in hospitals — is met with silence from the Left.

The genocide cult is silent here. It hates the West more than it loves human rights. https://t.co/RMZRJTHBA2 — John Rossomando ☦ (@John_Rossomando) January 14, 2026

Where is the anger? Where are the campus protests?

The New York Post reported that doctors are collapsing from exhaustion due to the overwhelming number of patients.

Doctors in Iran collapsing from exhaustion as protesters wounded, killed by regime pile up: ‘Rivers of blood’ https://t.co/ChQY3fu8sW pic.twitter.com/E18rSrnGfc — New York Post (@nypost) January 14, 2026

Keep in mind, these are just reports, and nothing is confirmed. Yet, the New York Post story corroborates that the hospitals are overwhelmed with wounded, and if you search for videos out of Iran, there are some out there, and they're hard to watch, and some can be graphic. There is clearly some level of violence directed at the protesting citizens. Why are so few trying to find out what's really going on in Iran? We'd love for these reports to be false; it means 12,000+ people haven't been killed fighting for their freedoms.

