Wait, That's the Reasoning Behind Minnesota's Anti-ICE Lawsuit Against the Federal Governm...
A CNBC Host Delivered One Remark That Wrecked a Dem Senator's Entire Narrative...
A Reporter in the WH Press Pool Tried to Hide Who She Worked...
Chevron Showdown: Supreme Court Weighs Energy Lawfare and Rogue Courts
VIP
Why Free Speech Scares the Hell Out of the Left
VIP
A Tough Week for PBS As It Struggles With Defunding – and Struggles...
Mark Ruffalo and His Hollywood Comrades Turned Golden Globes Into Anti-ICE Protest
Trump Says the US is 'Screwed' if Supreme Court Strikes Down His Liberation...
Radio Host Resigns After Calling for the Assassination of Vice President JD Vance
VIP
Elizabeth Warren Calls on Democrats to Double Down on Progressive Economics
Mark Kelly Files Lawsuit Against Pete Hegseth Following ‘Seditious Six' Censure Effort
Trump Signals Exxon Could Be Shut Out of Venezuela Oil Opportunities As the...
Progressive Squad Member Calls Trump a ‘Dictator,’ Demands ICE Be Abolished Following Deat...
Meta Taps Trump Ally for High Level Job
Tipsheet

Trump Imposes 'Immediate' Tariffs on Iranian Trade Partners As Anti-Regime Protests Grow

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 12, 2026 8:30 PM
Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP, File

The United States will be imposing tariffs on trade partners of the Iranian Islamic regime, President Trump announced on Monday via social media.

Advertisement

“Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25 [percent] on any and all business being done with the United States of America,” the post read. “This Order is final and conclusive.”

The Trump administration was sued in 2025 over the legality of the tariff policies. The Supreme Court is expected to rule on the case before the end of January.

The decision to impose the tariff comes as anti-Ayatollah protests have swept across the Persian state. Over 500 protesters have reportedly been killed as of Sunday, according to the Associated Press.

The tariffs could serve as one of many options for the Trump administration to bring the Iranian regime to the negotiating table. Trump has not ruled out the possibility of military involvement.

Recommended

A CNBC Host Delivered One Remark That Wrecked a Dem Senator's Entire Narrative on Immigration Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN TARIFFS TRADE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

“The military is looking at it, and we’re looking at some very strong options,” Trump said on Sunday. “I think they’re tired of being beat up by the United States. Iran wants to negotiate.”

The Trump administration has not yet provided specifics on which countries will be targeted by these sanctions.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A CNBC Host Delivered One Remark That Wrecked a Dem Senator's Entire Narrative on Immigration Matt Vespa
Wait, That's the Reasoning Behind Minnesota's Anti-ICE Lawsuit Against the Federal Government?! Matt Vespa
Radio Host Resigns After Calling for the Assassination of Vice President JD Vance Dmitri Bolt
I Like JD Vance So Much That I Want Him Primaried Hard Kurt Schlichter
A Reporter in the WH Press Pool Tried to Hide Who She Worked for From Trump. It Didn't Go Well. Matt Vespa
Did Jacob Frey Just Throw Tim Walz Under the Bus Over Minnesota Fraud? Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

A CNBC Host Delivered One Remark That Wrecked a Dem Senator's Entire Narrative on Immigration Matt Vespa
Advertisement