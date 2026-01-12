Trump Imposes 'Immediate' Tariffs on Iranian Trade Partners As Anti-Regime Protests Grow

The United States will be imposing tariffs on trade partners of the Iranian Islamic regime, President Trump announced on Monday via social media.

"Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America. This Order is final and conclusive...." - PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP pic.twitter.com/UQ1ylPezs9 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 12, 2026

“Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25 [percent] on any and all business being done with the United States of America,” the post read. “This Order is final and conclusive.”

The Trump administration was sued in 2025 over the legality of the tariff policies. The Supreme Court is expected to rule on the case before the end of January.

The decision to impose the tariff comes as anti-Ayatollah protests have swept across the Persian state. Over 500 protesters have reportedly been killed as of Sunday, according to the Associated Press.

The tariffs could serve as one of many options for the Trump administration to bring the Iranian regime to the negotiating table. Trump has not ruled out the possibility of military involvement.

“The military is looking at it, and we’re looking at some very strong options,” Trump said on Sunday. “I think they’re tired of being beat up by the United States. Iran wants to negotiate.”

The Trump administration has not yet provided specifics on which countries will be targeted by these sanctions.

