Trump to Iran: Help Is on the Way

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 13, 2026 10:15 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Is the Trump administration finally moving on Iran? Yesterday, Trump announced immediate tariffs on the beleaguered nation, which has spent the past several weeks in the midst of an economic collapse and revolutionary uprising. 

This morning, there have been more developments. The Trump administration has canceled all diplomatic meetings with the Islamic nation.

And President Trump posted a message to the brave Iranian people on Truth Social, telling them help is on the way.

"Iranian Patriots," the President wrote, "KEEP PROTESTING — TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!!"

Iranians have been asking for the Trump administration to intervene.

On January 2, Trump issued a warning to the Iranian regime, saying the U.S. would act if Iranian officials killed protesters.

Over the weekend, President Trump spoke to reporters and told them he was getting "hourly reports" on the situation in Iran and "We're looking at some very strong options...we're going to make a determination very soon."

There have been widely varying reports on the number of deaths, with estimates ranging from 500 to as many as 12,000. 

The Trump administration dealt a massive blow to Iran last summer, when strikes obliterated the nation's nuclear program. Is another round of strikes on the way? Possibly.

