Trump to Iran: Help Is on the Way

Is the Trump administration finally moving on Iran? Yesterday, Trump announced immediate tariffs on the beleaguered nation, which has spent the past several weeks in the midst of an economic collapse and revolutionary uprising.

This morning, there have been more developments. The Trump administration has canceled all diplomatic meetings with the Islamic nation.

JUST IN - Trump cancels all diplomatic meetings with Iran. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 13, 2026

And President Trump posted a message to the brave Iranian people on Truth Social, telling them help is on the way.

🚨BREAKING 🚨 Trump: “Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY.… pic.twitter.com/ehKTh9Rh52 — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) January 13, 2026

"Iranian Patriots," the President wrote, "KEEP PROTESTING — TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!!"

Iranians have been asking for the Trump administration to intervene.

A message from Iran: Trump Help



Pass it on. pic.twitter.com/HbyRRZh73K — Savakzadeh (@Savakzadeh) January 12, 2026

On January 2, Trump issued a warning to the Iranian regime, saying the U.S. would act if Iranian officials killed protesters.

“If Iran shots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” - President DONALD J. TRUMP pic.twitter.com/ctNbfJD9jv — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 2, 2026

Over the weekend, President Trump spoke to reporters and told them he was getting "hourly reports" on the situation in Iran and "We're looking at some very strong options...we're going to make a determination very soon."

There have been widely varying reports on the number of deaths, with estimates ranging from 500 to as many as 12,000.

The Trump administration dealt a massive blow to Iran last summer, when strikes obliterated the nation's nuclear program. Is another round of strikes on the way? Possibly.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration's bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

