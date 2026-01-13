Conservatives for Property Rights Urge White House Support for Patent Reform
Where's the Left's Outrage Over This Florida Shooting?
From Madison to Minneapolis: One Leftist's Mission to Stop ICE
Two Wisconsin Hospitals Halted 'Gender-Affirming Care' for Minors, but the Fight Isn't Ove...
Dilbert Creator Scott Adams Has Died at 68
Here's the Insane Reason a U.K. Asylum Seeker Was Spared Jail Despite Sex...
Trump to Iran: Help Is on the Way
Trump’s Leverage Doctrine
Stop Pretending That Colleges Are Nonprofit Institutions
Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments on Whether States Can Ban Men From Women’s...
Federal Reserve Chairman ‘Ignored’ DOJ, Pirro Says, Necessitating Criminal Probe
If Bill Clinton Thought He Could Just Not Show Up for His House...
The December Inflation Report Is Here, and It's Good News
The GOP Is Restoring the American Dream of Homeownership
Tipsheet

Iran Death Toll Tops 12,000 As Security Forces Begin to Slaughter Non-Protesting Civilians

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | January 13, 2026 12:15 PM
Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP, File

Iranian security forces have begun killing civilians not even involved in the country’s mass protests, according to witness accounts, as the country's officially reported death toll surpassed 2,000 on Tuesday.

Advertisement

However, even that number has been eclipsed, according to the Editorial Board of Iran International, which says the death toll has risen to over 12,000, with the vast majority of those taking place last Thursday and Friday.

According to the Editorial Board of Iran International, at least 12,000 people have been killed so far by security forces in ongoing anti-government demonstrations in Iran, calling it the “largest massacre in contemporary Iranian history,” occurring primarily over two consecutive nights, last Thursday and Friday, January 8 and 9. 

Iran International stated that the statistics are based on information received from one source close to the Supreme National Security Council, two sources in the Office of the President, accounts received from several sources in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the cities of Mashhad, Kermanshah, and Isfahan, eyewitness accounts and families of the deceased, field reports, data related to medical centers, and information obtained by doctors and nurses in various cities across Iran.

Recommended

Notice Anything Regarding All These Angry, Miserable White Liberal Women? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Accounts began emerging late on Monday, after citizens were finally able to make international calls. The country had cracked down on most major forms of communication, including the internet and most international traffic, but then selectively restored and allowed limited channels of communication. Several Iranians were able to contact the foreign press.

According to a witness, Iranian security forces on motorcycles were seen opening fire on protesters in the city of Fardis, just outside the capital city of Tehran. Others have reportedly been operating from unmarked vehicles, patrolling alleys and murdering local residents, including people not involved in the protests.

One woman told the press that the worst of the slaughter occurred on Friday in Tehran.

“Security forces only killed and killed and killed. Seeing it with my own eyes made me so unwell that I completely lost morale. Friday was a bloody day,” she said. “In war, both sides have weapons. Here, people only chant and get killed. It is a one-sided war.”

President Trump took to Truth Social to urge Iranians to continue protesting, assuring them that "help is on its way."

Advertisement

Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Notice Anything Regarding All These Angry, Miserable White Liberal Women? Matt Vespa
Where's the Left's Outrage Over This Florida Shooting? Amy Curtis
If Bill Clinton Thought He Could Just Not Show Up for His House Deposition on Epstein, He Was Wrong Dmitri Bolt
Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments on Whether States Can Ban Men From Women’s Sports Dmitri Bolt
Why Are So Many Leftists Such Trash? Derek Hunter
About That Sonic Boom Weapon We Reportedly Deployed During Trump's Venezuela Raid... Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Notice Anything Regarding All These Angry, Miserable White Liberal Women? Matt Vespa
Advertisement