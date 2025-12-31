Covenant School Shooter Used Federal Student Aid to Buy Weapons for Mass Shooting

In 2023, Audrey Hale, a woman pretending to be a man, attacked the Christian Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee. Six people, three staff and three students, were killed, with another two wounded. The police took out Hale during the assault.

The shooting was marred by controversy as the police refused to divulge the manifesto for obvious reasons—Hale likely said some crazy stuff that made the LGBT community look bad. Yet, what we’ve learned recently is that Hale purchased firearms for the attack using federal student aid (via Fox News):

Newly released FBI records connected to the Covenant School shooting in Nashville include writings made by shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale that shed further light on her motivations, planning and personal finances. The FBI released more than 100 pages of Hale’s writings following litigation, which included journal entries believed to date back to late 2021, handwritten notes outlining preparations for a school shooting and references to weapons Hale intended to acquire. Some of the writings list "Christian school (hate religion)" as a reason for targeting the Covenant School. […] Among the newly released FBI materials is a handwritten page seen by Fox News Digital and labeled "Account Savings Record," and referenced federal student financial aid. In the entry, Hale wrote that "FAFSA [sic] grant checks started at $2,050.86," followed by ledger-style notes documenting payments from Nossi College of Art and Design in Nashville, where Hale was enrolled at the time. The financial entries appear alongside extensive notes about firearms Hale planned to purchase and use in the attack. […] Hale’s parents reportedly told investigators in 2023 that their child had used federal Pell Grant money to purchase the firearms used in the attack.

This tragic shooting isn't the only one where a transgender attacked a Christian school. Last August, Annunciation Catholic School was targeted by Robin Westman, a biological male pretending to be female, who shot and killed two people and wounded 17 others. Westman committed suicide during the assualt.

Nashville Covenant School Shooting Part 06 by Matt Vespa

