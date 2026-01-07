Another Member of the Somalian Government Owns a Minnesota 'Healthcare' Company

The Minnesota fraud scandal is not a local or even a national issue. It's a global problem, and members of the Somali government — including its U.N. Ambassador Abukar Dahir Osman and Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdisalam Ali — appear to be in on the scam.

Advertisement

Osman was a "healthcare administrator" in Ohio, listed as "president and CEO" of Progressive Health Care Services, Inc. and Ali owns a home healthcare company in Ohio. In both cases, these "businesses" share addresses with multiple others, most with Somali names.

Now another member of Somalia's Parliament, and a former Somalia Security advisor has been exposed as owning a healthcare company in Minnesota.

You are not going to believe this…



Somalia Parliament Member and former Somalia security advisor Abdullahi Kulane owns a… healthcare company in Minnesota.



He is listed as the “maneger.”



He’s also a former DEI coordinator at the St Cloud Area School District in MN.



Of course pic.twitter.com/o3Ms54hkQF — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 7, 2026

Abdullahi Kulane was listed as the "maneger" of "Rismi Health Transpotation" in Waite Park, MN. He must've attended the "Learing Center" at some point.

According to Libs of TikTok, he was also the DEI coordinator at the St. Cloud Area School District. His LinkedIn page shows his title as "Educational Equity Outreach Coordinator" and that he's a "distinguished columnist" at the St. Cloud Times.

And a Facebook page that appears to belong to Kulane lists his location as Mogadishu. Kulane gets around, doesn't he?

"If there is a clearer signal for a fraud alert than 'DEI coordinator' in any context, attached to any individual, I can't imagine what it would be," wrote one X user.

If there is a clearer signal for a fraud alert than "DEI coordinator" in any context, attached to any individual, I can't imagine what it would be. https://t.co/mGnILY8oHO — Cruadin (@cruadin) January 7, 2026

How many more Somali government officials are stealing money from American taxpayers? It is insane to believe that members of a foreign government can just set up businesses here in the United States, take our tax dollars, and face no accountability. Something has to change.