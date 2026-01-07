VIP
In Honor of January 6, Gavin Newsom Reminds Everyone He's an Election Denier

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 07, 2026 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Democrats have tried to turn January 6 into a tragic national holiday on par with Pearl Harbor and 9/11. All they've managed to do is make things awkward and cringeworthy, as demonstrated by yesterday's candlelight vigil, but that won't stop them from continuing to pretend they're the defenders of democracy.

As we gear up for the midterms, it appears Democrats are pulling out their favorite talking point: that President Trump will not allow "free and fair elections" in America this November. What they mean by "free and fair," of course, is "Democrats win, Republicans lose." Going back to 2000, Democrats made it very clear they only like free and fair elections that turn out in their favor. When they don't? Just ask Hillary Clinton about 2016, and you'll see what we mean.

Gavin Newsom was on yet another podcast recently, where he lied about President Trump's response to the L.A. wildfires (and got called out by EPA head Lee Zeldin for it), and also talked about those "free and fair" elections.

"Do I believe that Donald Trump will promote fair and free elections if Speaker Johnson remains Speaker in 2027? No, I do not, and I have the evidence to back that up," Newsom said. 

"Not just the federalization of the National Guard, not these quick response teams I just referenced, but what he tried to do with the DOJ on Prop 50, what he's trying to do as it relates to midterm redistricting, what he's doing consistently as it relates to voter suppression," Newsom continued.

By "voter suppression," Newsom, of course, means "not letting illegals vote for Democrats."

"As it relates to what he did on the day of the election here in Southern California and sent out these border-tac teams, these border patrol teams...to suppress voter turnout. The fact that he's trying to vandalize vote by mail," Newsom said. "I don't for a second trust him, and forgive me if you think that's hyperbolic or I'm going all Alex Jones on you. I remember something called January 6."

You mean when the election was certified, Trump called for peaceful protests, and Nancy Pelosi allowed hundreds of FBI plants to storm the Capitol? That January 6?

Everything Newsom mentioned is not "free and fair" elections. They're all avenues for Democrats to commit voter fraud. And notice Newsom shifting the goalposts here: not long ago, Democrats were saying we wouldn't have midterms. Now they're saying we won't have the next presidential election, which Newsom implied by saying Johnson remains Speaker in 2027.

And if Newsom is so sure we won't have an election in 2028, why is he gearing up to run?

It's all performative.

