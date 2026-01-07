VIP
Why Do They Try to Make Bad Things Cool?
Tipsheet

Newsom Tries to Take Credit for L.A. Fire Cleanup. There's Just One Problem.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 07, 2026 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

There's little to celebrate in California these days. More than a year after fires ravaged the Los Angeles area, the state isn't making much headway in rebuilding the homes and businesses lost to the inferno. They're so desperate for a good story that the media falsely reported that a home in Pacific Palisades was being rebuilt.

There was just one problem. That house began as a pre-fire demolition and is a "non eligible" project, not a rebuild from the fire.

Now Gavin Newsom has set the bar even lower.

"We've made tremendous progress," Newsom said. "The fastest debris removal in American history, at least modern American history."

That's what Newsom is bragging about? Taking a year to remove debris?

Newsom continued, "In six months working with the Army Corps of Engineers, working with FEMA, they did an exceptional job. And I will say this to be fair, Donald Trump did not get in the way of that, but that process began under President Biden, who was president at the time when we established the contracts, we established a major disaster declaration.

He couldn't resist taking a dig at President Trump. "I can't even conceive had this happened under the Trump administration we would still be debating which of his contractors he would send out do to the debris removal."

As one X user pointed out, both FEMA and the Army Corps of Engineers are managed by the federal government, ergo managed by President Trump.

That money is long gone.

Ron DeSantis is a leader. Gavin Newsom is not.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin didn't let Newsom get away with the lies, either.

"The internet is forever, and this 2/6/25 CNN clip tells a very different (and precisely accurate) story of the Trump Admin’s phenomenal response to the LA wildfires compared to Governor Newsom’s revisionist history today," Zeldin wrote on X.

"I will say this, and this is true...Lee Zeldin is doing an amazing job," Newsom said. "He's on the ground today in Los Angeles. They are moving the first phase of the debris removal at record pace. And I think it's that mindset that we brought to the meeting and the mindset that came out of that meeting. The president wants to do something that's never been done, and that is address this crisis with a degree of sophistication and focus to get the job done and get people's lives back."

Newsom may be the most duplicitous politician out there, and that's quite the accomplishment.

