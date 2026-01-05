Elon Musk's Starlink Is Now Free for Venezuelans Through February 3

The people of Venezuela are very happy that Nicolas Maduro is no longer in power. Last year, they voted him out of office but, as all socialist tyrants do, Maduro stayed in office. Even the Biden administration didn't accept the outcome of the election, saying Maduro was illegitimate.

Biden also vowed that he would "stand with the Venezuelan people and for democracy" during his presidency. He did no such thing.

President Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, on the other hand, showed what standing with the Venezuelan people and democracy looked like. And now Elon Musk is helping the people of Venezuela by providing Starlink to the South American nation for free until February 3.

In support of the people of Venezuela 🇻🇪 https://t.co/JKxOFWsikP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 4, 2026

Here's more from Fox News:

Elon Musk’s Starlink announced Sunday that it will provide free high-speed internet service to the people of Venezuela in the wake of the capture of dictator Nicolás Maduro. “Starlink is providing free broadband service to the people of Venezuela through February 3, ensuring continued connectivity,” the Starlink account wrote in a post on X. Musk reposted the announcement, writing, “In support of the people of Venezuela,” alongside the Venezuelan flag emoji. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has been outspoken in his support of the operation that led to Maduro’s capture, predicting a brighter future for the country.

Back on January 18, when reports circulated that the Trump administration wanted Maduro gone, Musk posted on X that Maduro was hurting Venezuelans.

"Maduro is hurting the people of Venezuela, just like his predecessor," Musk wrote.

Maduro is hurting the people of Venezuela, just like his predecessor — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 18, 2025

On January 3, Musk also said Maduro's ouster would lead to a more prosperous Venezuela, writing in Spanish, "Venezuela can now have the prosperity it deserves."

❤️🇻🇪 Venezuela ahora puede tener la prosperidad que merece 🇻🇪❤️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 3, 2026

Leftists have been very vocal about their opposition to Maduro's ouster, calling President Trump a "war monger" and saying the maneuver was simply a "war for oil."

"Most dangerous thing in the world today is Donald Trump and the USA!” said one protester during a demonstration over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Venezuelans both at home and abroad are glad to see their nation freed from the shackles of socialist tyranny. Venezuelan reporter Germania Rodriguez Poleo said, "We Venezuelans are very, VERY happy that our dictator has been arrested, removed, and will be put through a trial. It's the first time we're seeing justice in 26 years!"

