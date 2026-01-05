Hilton Hotels Racing to Do Damage Control Over Flap With ICE Agent Reservations
The AZ Supreme Court Just Got Evacuated. Here's Why.
Inside the Indictment Against Nicolás Maduro and His Wife
VIP
Will Tim Walz Face Any Accountability?
Nicolás Maduro and His Wife Just Entered Their Plea
This Is What Democrats Are Saying About Trump's Venezuela Operation
VIP
The Racist Audacity of the Privileged Left
Gavin Newsom's MediCal Stopped Covering Weight-Loss Drugs, and People Are Angry
Hilton Hotels Is About to Have a Very Bad Week After What They...
Margaret Brennan Clearly Doesn't Like Senator Tom Cotton
Trump’s UN Ambassador Eviscerates Globalists Over Their Defense of Maduro
Venezuela's Acting President Eager to Cooperate With US After Condemning Capture of Maduro
VIP
Venezuelans and Pro-Maduro Protesters Clash in NYC
Kamala Harris Called Trump’s Venezuelan Operation 'Unlawful and Unwise.' Marco Rubio Has S...
Tipsheet

Elon Musk's Starlink Is Now Free for Venezuelans Through February 3

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 05, 2026 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The people of Venezuela are very happy that Nicolas Maduro is no longer in power. Last year, they voted him out of office but, as all socialist tyrants do, Maduro stayed in office. Even the Biden administration didn't accept the outcome of the election, saying Maduro was illegitimate.

Advertisement

Biden also vowed that he would "stand with the Venezuelan people and for democracy" during his presidency. He did no such thing.

President Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, on the other hand, showed what standing with the Venezuelan people and democracy looked like. And now Elon Musk is helping the people of Venezuela by providing Starlink to the South American nation for free until February 3.

Here's more from Fox News:

Elon Musk’s Starlink announced Sunday that it will provide free high-speed internet service to the people of Venezuela in the wake of the capture of dictator Nicolás Maduro.

“Starlink is providing free broadband service to the people of Venezuela through February 3, ensuring continued connectivity,” the Starlink account wrote in a post on X.

Musk reposted the announcement, writing, “In support of the people of Venezuela,” alongside the Venezuelan flag emoji.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has been outspoken in his support of the operation that led to Maduro’s capture, predicting a brighter future for the country.

Back on January 18, when reports circulated that the Trump administration wanted Maduro gone, Musk posted on X that Maduro was hurting Venezuelans.

"Maduro is hurting the people of Venezuela, just like his predecessor," Musk wrote.

Recommended

Hilton Hotels Is About to Have a Very Bad Week After What They Just Pulled in Minneapolis Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK SOCIALISM VENEZUELA NICOLÁS MADURO

On January 3, Musk also said Maduro's ouster would lead to a more prosperous Venezuela, writing in Spanish, "Venezuela can now have the prosperity it deserves."

Leftists have been very vocal about their opposition to Maduro's ouster, calling President Trump a "war monger" and saying the maneuver was simply a "war for oil."

"Most dangerous thing in the world today is Donald Trump and the USA!” said one protester during a demonstration over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Venezuelans both at home and abroad are glad to see their nation freed from the shackles of socialist tyranny. Venezuelan reporter Germania Rodriguez Poleo said, "We Venezuelans are very, VERY happy that our dictator has been arrested, removed, and will be put through a trial. It's the first time we're seeing justice in 26 years!"

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hilton Hotels Is About to Have a Very Bad Week After What They Just Pulled in Minneapolis Amy Curtis
Hilton Hotels Racing to Do Damage Control Over Flap With ICE Agent Reservations Matt Vespa
Trump Brutally Owns Nicolás Maduro and the Libs Kurt Schlichter
Margaret Brennan Clearly Doesn't Like Senator Tom Cotton Amy Curtis
You Won't Believe What This Guy Was Caught Doing in a Women's Restroom Jeff Charles
Trump’s UN Ambassador Eviscerates Globalists Over Their Defense of Maduro Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Hilton Hotels Is About to Have a Very Bad Week After What They Just Pulled in Minneapolis Amy Curtis
Advertisement