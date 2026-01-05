After Maduro's Fall, It's Shrill White Libs Women Versus Patriotic Venezuelans. This Will Not End Well.

Did they finally jump the shark? The hordes of insufferable anti-Israeli clowns that protest anything Trump does appear to have met their match after the epic raid in Caracas last weekend, where Delta Force captured Nicolas Maduro and his wife. They want him freed. It’s the same horde of mostly white liberal crusties who have nothing better to do. Yet, they were not met with adoration from native Venezuelans, but mockery and disgust (via NY Post):

🚨 BOOM: White communist protester in NYC gets DESTROYED defending Maduro! “You waving a Venezuelan flag, and YOU AIN’T EVEN FROM THERE!” “Idiot! Go talk to a REAL Venezuelan and see how they feel!” pic.twitter.com/8b8TDTOG2y

Young Cuban women sending a very important message to the “feminists” from @codepink 🇺🇸🇻🇪🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/azL0GAFQka

Professional protesters in keffiyehs Sunday squared off against rejoicing Venezuelans who said the pro-Nicolas Maduro “fools” have no idea what they’re talking about while outside Brooklyn’s federal lock-up.

[…]

Many of Sunday’s roughly 130 agitators gathered outside the MDC calling for Maduro to be released were familiar faces from unrelated anti-Israeli protests at Big Apple Ivy League campuses such as Columbia University.

Some wore keffiyehs and surgical masks, spewed rhetoric about “Palestine” and held up professionally printed signs that were distributed to others in the crowd as they tried to gain traction for themselves on a new front.

“Most dangerous thing in the world today is Donald Trump and the USA!” a demonstrator shouted.

The smaller group of Venezuelan migrants nearby shook their heads.

“These people don’t know what they are talking about,” said a 47-year-old native of Caracas who only gave her name as Magdalys. “They don’t know what Maduro has done. They don’t know who, what they are talking about.”

Another Caracas native, Manuel, 38, called the counter-protestors “fools.

“They know nothing about Maduro,” he said. “I don’t know why they are here. They are just strange and stupid.”

Garzon added, “So many people had to leave [Venezuela under Maduro], die crossing the jungle to get freedom.

“How many people disappeared? So many disappeared! Went to prison for being against Maduro. He gave arms to the drug lords and attacked people for saying anything against him. Students murdered when they went to protest.”

Cars passing by the federal lockup honked horns and waved Venezuelan flags in celebration of Maduro’s ouster.