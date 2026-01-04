These Two Newspapers Made a Shocking Move Regarding Trump's Venezuela Raid
Tipsheet

Venezuelan Journalist Tore Into the Leftists Trying to Attack Trump Over Maduro Raid

Matt Vespa
January 04, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Left is going nuts over the raid that ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. President Trump had planned this operation days ago, but opted to strike Islamic terrorists in Nigeria first, forces who are arguably committing genocide against the Christian population.  

On January 3, US forces conducted airstrikes around Caracas and easily swept into the capital and captured Maduro and his wife. He’s now in the US facing a slew of charges, including narco-trafficking. CIA had assets on the ground, and they reportedly had a source that was able to give the minute-by-minute location of Maduro. The usual suspects are upset, the Democrats are mad, but nothing that occurred here was illegal or unprecedented. For the Venezuelans, they’re rejoicing, and one reporter, Germania Rodriguez Poleo, had a pointed message for those looking to blame Trump for this raid: 

After Trump's Venezuela Operation, a Former Fox News Host Had the Perfect Tweet...and It Wrecked Biden Matt Vespa
Related:

CIA DONALD TRUMP ISLAMIC TERRORISM VENEZUELA NICOLÁS MADURO

Do not for a moment let your hatred and disdain for Donald Trump have you defending the dictator of my country, which was destroyed by [Maduro] and [Hugo] Chavez and their system 20 years ago. We Venezuelans are very, VERY happy that our dictator has been arrested, removed, and will be put through a trial. It's the first time we're seeing justice in 26 years! Now let's hope they get all of those criminals out of Venezuela and then we can return home.

Amen. 

Also, don’t be this woman:

