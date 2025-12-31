Tim Walz, Keith Ellison Invited to Testify at GOP Oversight Committee Hearing on Minnesota's Fraud

The GOP House Oversight Committee has announced hearings about the massive fraud in Minnesota, and both Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison are going to be called to testify.

Advertisement

🚨 We're bringing in Tim Walz to answer for the massive fraud in Minnesota.



Two hearings. Answers. Accountability.

Jan 7 → MN State Reps

Feb 10 → Tim Walz and AG Keith Ellison



We will expose failures and identify solutions so we can legislate so this DOES NOT happen again. pic.twitter.com/zJqnMYFoSP — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) December 31, 2025

The hearing comes after countless reports of massive fraud in several Minnesota social programs, including the Feeding Our Future Program, the state's Medicare/Medicaid programs, daycare programs, and even the autism and adult daycare programs. A significant amount of money was even funneled to the Somali terror group Al-Shabaab.

While we don't have a solid number on the total amount of fraud, estimates say it's north of $9 billion, and likely growing. We do know that the Medicaid fraud cost at least one vulnerable Minnesota man his life.

In a press release, the GOP House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said the hearing, titled "Oversight of Fraud and Misuse of Federal Funds in Minnesota: Part I" will start with "Minnesota state officials who have sounded the alarm on and investigated fraud in Minnesota’s social services programs" on January 7.

On February 10, Governor Walz and AG Ellison have been invited to testify before Congress.

"Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison have either been asleep at the wheel or complicit in a massive fraud involving taxpayer dollars in Minnesota’s social services programs. American taxpayers demand and deserve accountability for the theft of their hard-earned money. The U.S. Department of Justice is actively investigating, prosecuting, and charging fraudsters who have stolen billions from taxpayers, and Congress has a duty to conduct rigorous oversight of this heist and enact stronger safeguards to prevent fraud in taxpayer-funded programs, as well as strong sanctions to hold offenders accountable," Comer said.

"In addition to conducting transcribed interviews with Minnesota state officials," Comer continued, "the House Oversight Committee will hold hearings on fraud in Minnesota’s social services programs to expose failures, identify solutions, and deliver accountability. Next week, we will hear from Minnesota state lawmakers who sounded the alarm on this fraud—and whose warnings were ignored by the Walz administration. This misconduct cannot be swept aside, and Congress will not stop until taxpayers get the answers and accountability they deserve."

Advertisement

Voters are demanding accountability.

"What does accountability look like, exactly???" asked one social media user. "We the American people demand arrests, charges, and serving prison time in a federal prison for fraud.We also demand the trials publicly televised and available for our viewing pleasure. THAT is what accountability looks like to American citizens."

What does accountability look like, exactly???



We the American people demand arrests, charges, and serving prison time in a federal prison for fraud.



We also demand the trials publicly televised and available for our viewing pleasure.



THAT is what accountability looks like to… — Salty Patriot™️ 🇺🇸 (@SaltyPatriot47) December 31, 2025 House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said these hearings are a "must watch."

"American taxpayers were defrauded BILLIONS in Minnesota," Scalise wrote on X. 🚨 MUST WATCH HEARINGS 🚨



American taxpayers were defrauded BILLIONS in Minnesota. @GOPOversight is bringing in Minnesota officials starting next week to get the American people answers on the widespread fraud Tim Walz and Keith Ellison allowed to thrive for years. https://t.co/kY7F5pBwkc — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) December 31, 2025

"@GOPOversight is bringing in Minnesota officials starting next week to get the American people answers on the widespread fraud Tim Walz and Keith Ellison allowed to thrive for years."

We have to wonder how Walz will respond to the hearings. Yesterday, he said the pausing of childcare payments to Minnesota as part of the ongoing fraud investigation was "Trump's long game." This is Trump’s long game.



We’ve spent years cracking down on fraudsters. It’s a serious issue - but this has been his plan all along.



He’s politicizing the issue to defund programs that help Minnesotans. https://t.co/7ByWjeXxu0 — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) December 31, 2025 "We’ve spent years cracking down on fraudsters. It’s a serious issue - but this has been his plan all along. He’s politicizing the issue to defund programs that help Minnesotans," Walz wrote on X. So it's likely he'll go to Congress and try to blame the entire thing on Trump. That'll be entertaining to watch.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.