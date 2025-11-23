Rampant Medicaid Fraud in Minnesota Cost a Man His Life

Just when you thought the rampant fraud impacting government programs in Minnesota couldn't get any worse, it does. Not only are Minnesota taxpayers now the largest backers of the Somali terror group Al-Shabaab, but at least one man died thanks to this fraud.

🚨 BREAKING: Another Minnesota Medicaid fraud investigation reveals that Ultimate Home Health Services LLC, owned by Othman Mohamed billed Medicaid $462 daily without providing services.



This led to a vulnerable man dying alone in his apartment without care. pic.twitter.com/m0MphtJtnR — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) November 21, 2025

Here's more:

In an Eastside St. Paul apartment, 39-year-old Rick Clemmer was found dead on March 7, 2025. Police body-camera video from the scene captures a paramedic stating, “He’s got rigor and lividity - so he’s been deceased for a long amount of time.” Clemmer’s death was ruled natural. The medical examiner cited an enlarged heart, but his mother, Mickey Clemmer, believes what’s written on the autopsy report tells only part of the story. “If they were really providing him the services they should have been,” she told KARE 11, “he would be here with me.”

Rick Clemmer struggled with mental illness and addiction for most of his adult life. But in 2024, it seemed like Clemmer had turned his life around. Thanks to a Medicaid-funded program called Integrated Community Supports (ICS), he got his own apartment. That program, which was managed by the Minnesota Department of Human Services, was supposed to help people like Clemmer with day-to-day living with a personal caregiver.

As mentioned in the post above, Ultimate Home Health Services and Othman Mohamed billed the state just over $460 a day for services they said they were providing to Clemmer. According to KARE 11, the billing said the agency provided 12 hours of daily service.

Clemmer's mother called it "fraud" and said such care "never happened."

An employee of Ultimate Home Health, Abdul Ibrahim, told police he last saw Clemmer the day before Clemmer was found deceased. "It was yesterday morning," Ibrahim said. "He is...one of the most independent residents here. So, we don't do much checking on him."

Police asked if Clemmer was currently using drugs. "I have no idea what he does," Ibrahim replied.

Less than a month ago, Minnesota paused Medicaid payments to 14 programs, citing concerns of fraud. ICS was one of those programs. That came too late for Clemmer, who died back in March of this year.

On top of that, hundreds of millions were fraudulently stolen from Feeding Our Future, a COVID-era meal program for children, and from Minnesota housing programs. Other than bland statements about combating fraud, Democratic Governor Tim Walz has done little to address the wholesale theft of taxpayer dollars, and now at least one man is dead because of such mismanagement.

It makes us wonder how many dependent Minnesotans are suffering, being neglected by fraudulent agencies that bill Medicare for services not rendered. How many clients of Ultimate Home Health weren't being checked on, despite the agency billing the state? We fear Rick Clemmer is just one of many.

