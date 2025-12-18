Put Dems on the Spot With Small but Popular Affordability Hacks
Tipsheet

Democrats Dump on Trump's Warrior Dividend Payments

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 18, 2025 10:00 AM
Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Last night, President Trump addressed the nation to tout some of the wins of his first year and announce a Warrior Dividend payment that will be sent to members of the military before Christmas.

It's a tax-free, lump-sum payment that will make Christmas merry and bright for our troops.

But Democrats can never hand Trump a win. Instead, they just handed the GOP another great 2026 midterm ad by claiming that $1,776 payment just isn't that much money.

"And he can promote 1776 costs all he wants, and giving out a check. That worked for him the first time. 1776 — that's less than a rent check in D.C. I don't even know what the impact of that's going to be long-term," Yemisi Egbewole said.

Egbewole is a Democratic strategist who worked for the Biden administration and other Democratic officials. 

She clearly doesn't know anyone who lives outside of D.C., as most members of our military do. $1,776 is a significant payment any time of the year, but especially at the holidays when we spend more on gifts, travel, and food.

Zero clue.

And they have no idea what things cost outside of D.C.

This is all correct.

It would mean a lot to most American families.

Yes, it is. For those troops and families, this is a blessing.

Exactly this.

But hey, if Democrats want to look down their noses at members of our military, we won't stop them.

