Democrats Dump on Trump's Warrior Dividend Payments

Last night, President Trump addressed the nation to tout some of the wins of his first year and announce a Warrior Dividend payment that will be sent to members of the military before Christmas.

It's a tax-free, lump-sum payment that will make Christmas merry and bright for our troops.

But Democrats can never hand Trump a win. Instead, they just handed the GOP another great 2026 midterm ad by claiming that $1,776 payment just isn't that much money.

This evening, @POTUS announced Warrior Dividends for our great service members — a $1,776 non-taxable lump sum payment, being sent out in time for Christmas.



Democrats react: That's not even that much money!



Total clowns. pic.twitter.com/94ZPyZ9tzA — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 18, 2025

"And he can promote 1776 costs all he wants, and giving out a check. That worked for him the first time. 1776 — that's less than a rent check in D.C. I don't even know what the impact of that's going to be long-term," Yemisi Egbewole said.

Egbewole is a Democratic strategist who worked for the Biden administration and other Democratic officials.

She clearly doesn't know anyone who lives outside of D.C., as most members of our military do. $1,776 is a significant payment any time of the year, but especially at the holidays when we spend more on gifts, travel, and food.

They have ZERO clue what the average military member makes — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) December 18, 2025

Zero clue.

And they have no idea what things cost outside of D.C.

That reaction is exactly the problem with our government and Democrats in particular in a nutshell. No concept of value and completely out of touch with the impact of policy on our lives. — Lovely Lady (@Palmfronds) December 18, 2025

This is all correct.

What an out of touch, ridiculous,idiot. That check will mean a lot to many military families . https://t.co/w1WXs8ODqy — Amy G Barnes (@usn4ok) December 18, 2025

It would mean a lot to most American families.

Only someone who never was a military member or a military spouse would think $1776 is “not that much money” or “not that big a deal”.



It’s a small fortune to any enlisted troop. Especially the E-1 and E-2 soldiers and sailors. 🤬 https://t.co/TyPYic4dgk — Cathy the Braves Girl⚾️🇺🇸⚾️ (@Gap422) December 18, 2025

Yes, it is. For those troops and families, this is a blessing.

Compensation for E1s for one month is slightly higher than $1776 after taxes. It’s basically an extra month of pay. That’s a lot of money. https://t.co/GJN4lQkdoV — Chris Faulkner (@chrisfaulkner) December 18, 2025

Exactly this.

But hey, if Democrats want to look down their noses at members of our military, we won't stop them.

