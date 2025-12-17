This Is How Democrats Feel About Jasmine Crockett's Run for Senate
These House Republicans Joined With Hakeem Jeffries to Approve Obamacare Discharge Petitio...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says the 'Dam Is Breaking' on Trump's Hold on the...
Report: This Trump Administration Official Could Be Stepping Down Soon
Fani Willis Plays the Race Card During Georgia Senate Hearing
Assad Is Gone but One Year Later, Syria’s Problems Remain
Comer Postpones Clinton Depositions in Epstein Case Until January, Threatens Contempt Char...
Patriots Rally Around Target Employee Harassed by Leftist Karen
A Wave of Antisemitic Attacks Rocks New York City
Appeals Court Unanimously Rules to Allow National Guard to Remain in DC
President Trump Broadens Full Travel Ban in Wake of Deadly Terror Attacks
Jack Smith Arrives on Capitol Hill to Face Closed-Door Grilling on Trump Prosecutions
Meet the Hero Cop Who Single-Handedly Killed the Bondi Beach Terrorists
Paris Cancels Its World Famous New Years Eve Celebration Amid Security Concerns
Tipsheet

A Federal Judge Just Handed President Trump Another Win

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 17, 2025 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

On December 13, Townhall reported that a Leftist preservation group filed suit against the Trump administration, hoping to stop the President's $300 million ballroom construction project.

Advertisement

The National Trust for Historic Preservation in the United States requested an injunction to halt the construction project so the "public has a chance to weigh in on the new development."

For months, Democrats have attacked the President over the privately-funded addition to the White House, calling the demolition of the East Wing an attack on the "People's House."

Of course, 77 million people voted for President Trump, and the project is being paid for with private donations and not taxpayer funds (unlike the lawsuit filed by Leftists).

A federal Judge ruled on Tuesday that the project can proceed, handing President Trump another win.

"The administration says the project is lawful and follows a long line of other presidential renovations," Bret Baier said.

President Trump celebrated the victory, too.

Recommended

Who Is Mustapha Kourbach? And Why Is Brown University Scrubbing His Entire Existence Off Their Site? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP LAWSUIT TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WHITE HOUSE

"And we just won the case today," President Trump said. "We're donating a $450 million ballroom, and we got sued not to build it. For 150 years, they've wanted a ballroom..and we're donating a building that's approximately $400 million."

"We won the case," the President continued. "They asked for a restraining order to stop us from building a magnificent ballroom."

Here's more from Politico:

A federal judge on Tuesday turned down preservationists’ request to halt President Donald Trump’s $300 million White House ballroom project, concluding that allowing below-ground construction to continue in the coming weeks was unlikely to produce irreparable harm to those opposed to the plan.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon denied the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s request for a temporary restraining order, but said he would hear arguments early next year about whether to issue a longer-term preliminary injunction against the project.

Leon, a George W. Bush appointee, also said the Trump administration must follow through on a pledge to submit the project to the National Capital Planning Commission by the end of this year.

“The court will hold them to that,” Leon said during a packed federal court hearing in Washington. “They’ve got until the end of this month.”

Advertisement

Attorney General Pam Bondi also applauded the ruling:

"We will continue defending the President's project in court  in the coming weeks," Bondi wrote on X.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Who Is Mustapha Kourbach? And Why Is Brown University Scrubbing His Entire Existence Off Their Site? Matt Vespa
Patriots Rally Around Target Employee Harassed by Leftist Karen Amy Curtis
These House Republicans Joined With Hakeem Jeffries to Approve Obamacare Discharge Petition Jeff Charles
Meet the Hero Cop Who Single-Handedly Killed the Bondi Beach Terrorists Dmitri Bolt
President Trump Broadens Full Travel Ban in Wake of Deadly Terror Attacks Dmitri Bolt
This Is How Democrats Feel About Jasmine Crockett's Run for Senate Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Who Is Mustapha Kourbach? And Why Is Brown University Scrubbing His Entire Existence Off Their Site? Matt Vespa
Advertisement