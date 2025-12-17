A Federal Judge Just Handed President Trump Another Win

On December 13, Townhall reported that a Leftist preservation group filed suit against the Trump administration, hoping to stop the President's $300 million ballroom construction project.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation in the United States requested an injunction to halt the construction project so the "public has a chance to weigh in on the new development."

For months, Democrats have attacked the President over the privately-funded addition to the White House, calling the demolition of the East Wing an attack on the "People's House."

Of course, 77 million people voted for President Trump, and the project is being paid for with private donations and not taxpayer funds (unlike the lawsuit filed by Leftists).

A federal Judge ruled on Tuesday that the project can proceed, handing President Trump another win.

JUST IN: U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon (appointed by George W. Bush) has DENIED a motion by the National Trust for Historic Preservation that would have HALTED construction at the White House on President Trump’s $300M ballroom.



Bret Baier: “The administration says the… pic.twitter.com/RrOUdN9JrH — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) December 16, 2025

"The administration says the project is lawful and follows a long line of other presidential renovations," Bret Baier said.

President Trump celebrated the victory, too.

🚨BREAKING: President Trump just announced he WON the lawsuit where the left that tried to block him from building his privately funded $400 MILLION White House Ballroom.



Construction will continue. Trump says it will have ability to host inaugurations.

pic.twitter.com/DFRjMqfKpG — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) December 17, 2025

"And we just won the case today," President Trump said. "We're donating a $450 million ballroom, and we got sued not to build it. For 150 years, they've wanted a ballroom..and we're donating a building that's approximately $400 million."

"We won the case," the President continued. "They asked for a restraining order to stop us from building a magnificent ballroom."

Here's more from Politico:

A federal judge on Tuesday turned down preservationists’ request to halt President Donald Trump’s $300 million White House ballroom project, concluding that allowing below-ground construction to continue in the coming weeks was unlikely to produce irreparable harm to those opposed to the plan. U.S. District Judge Richard Leon denied the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s request for a temporary restraining order, but said he would hear arguments early next year about whether to issue a longer-term preliminary injunction against the project. Leon, a George W. Bush appointee, also said the Trump administration must follow through on a pledge to submit the project to the National Capital Planning Commission by the end of this year. “The court will hold them to that,” Leon said during a packed federal court hearing in Washington. “They’ve got until the end of this month.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi also applauded the ruling:





Today @TheJusticeDept attorneys defeated an attempt to stop President Trump’s totally lawful East Wing Modernization and State Ballroom Project.



President Trump has faced countless bad-faith left-wing legal attacks — this was no different.



We will continue defending the… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) December 16, 2025

"We will continue defending the President's project in court in the coming weeks," Bondi wrote on X.

