Rep. Jasmine Crockett Says 'F**k You' to Supreme Court Over Texas Redistricting

Representative Jasmine Crockett of Texas had some choice of words for the Supreme Court on Monday following a Supreme Court decision in December that temporarily allowed Texas to use its new congressional map. The new map ensures that Crockett is unable to win re-election in her district, and adds up to five new Republican districts to the state.

As a result, Crockett launched a long-shot Senate bid, and has since been furious with redistricting efforts across the country.

Crockett took to her YouTube channel to express her frustration, posting a video in which she claimed that President Trump was attempting to "rig the system" ahead of the 2026 midterm elections and told the Supreme Court, "f**k you."

"Obviously, Trump is still doing his bidding with these state Houses and state Senates and governor's mansions to try to rig the system," Crockett said. "Kudos to Indiana for saying f**k you. Kudos to California for saying we're going to fight back."

"Definitely kudos to the Trump justice who wrote the 160-page opinion denouncing what took place in Texas and f**k you to the Supreme Court for what they did as well as, you know, we'll see what happens in some other places."

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) says “f*** you” to the Supreme Court for basically ending her political career by allowing Texas redistricting to go forward.



Crockett has given up running for her House seat and is now desperately running for Senate. She has no chance.



So far, Texas and California have been the major states to push through aggressive changes to their congressional maps, with Republicans using Texas to lock in several new GOP‑leaning seats and California Democrats targeting multiple House Republicans instead. North Carolina, Ohio, Utah, and Missouri have also adopted new maps that generally tilt to support Republican candidates.

Currently, Florida and Virginia are the primary states seriously discussing possible mid‑decade redistricting.

Indiana last month drew significant fire from President Trump and other Republicans after the state’s Senate Republicans failed to unite and pass a new congressional map. In response, Trump vowed to support primary challengers against state senators who did not vote for the map.

