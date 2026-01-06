AAG Harmeet Dhillon Puts the Mamdani Administration on Notice Over Marxist Housing Policies

We've told you quite a bit about Cea Weaver, the housing and tenant advisor for New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani. She's a dangerous communist who wants to abolish private property and hates white people. She said the confiscation of private property and a move to "collective" property ownership will impact white property owners the hardest.

Advertisement

"I think the reality is that, for centuries, we've really treated property as an individualized good and not a collective good, and transitioning to treating it as a collective good and towards a model of shared equity will require that we think about it differently," Weaver said in an undated video. "And it will mean that families, especially white families, but some POC families who are homeowners as well are going to have a different relationship to property than the one we currently have."

But now Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon is putting Weaver on notice: federal housing laws trump Weaver's commie fantasies.

I don’t think so 🧐 we have federal

housing laws that trump any collective Marxist fantasies. https://t.co/hsftmChatd — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) January 5, 2026

And Dhillon came back today to put New York City on notice.

New York: Consider this your official notice from @TheJusticeDept.



We will NOT tolerate discrimination based on skin color. It is ILLEGAL. @CivilRights is paying very close attention.



Thank you for your attention to this matter! pic.twitter.com/4kj7Hkwfps — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) January 6, 2026

Weaver's videos gave Dhillon a lot of evidence with which to put the Mamdani administration in line, too.

I wouldn’t want to give @AAGDhillon evidence like this if I were in the Mamdani administration. Just saying https://t.co/yD5nCekY5Q — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) January 5, 2026

Thanks for that, Cea.

"We are not amused," Dhillon wrote.

We are not amused https://t.co/sE4rHfgPRa — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) January 5, 2026

We are glad Dhillon is taking Weaver's collectivist threats seriously, because they're not limited to New York. The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) are running candidates across the country, candidates who share Weaver's collectivist views. They must all be put on notice that they will not confiscate our property.

Editor’s Note: Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover of New York City has begun.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.