The November Jobs Numbers Are Here, and It's Good News for American Workers

The latest jobs numbers are out, and they look good for the Trump administration. Last month, we reported that the September jobs numbers exceeded expectations, and since September the private sector has gained 121,000 jobs. Meanwhile, the government has lost 168,000 jobs.

Here are some more facts from the Rapid Response account:

FACT: Since September, the private sector has gained 121,000 jobs — while the federal government has shed 168,000 jobs. FACT: Since August, the private sector has added 225,000 jobs. FACT: Federal employment is now at the lowest level in over a decade. FACT: Real wages are on track to rise by 4.2% in the first full year of the Trump Administration — far outpacing inflation. FACT: 100% of the job growth under President Trump has come in the private sector and among native-born Americans, NOT illegals.

And the November jobs report also exceeded expectations. But thanks to the Democrats' Schumer Shutdown, these numbers were delayed.

BREAKING: The November Jobs Report has been RELEASED



🟢Jobs ADDED In Nov: 64,000

Expected: 50,000



November Unemployment: 4.6%



This data was delayed due to the government shutdown. pic.twitter.com/htJJqGd5IR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 16, 2025

And there's excellent news for native-born Americans seeking jobs. November was the best on record.

This was the best Nov on record for jobs among native-born Americans and also a record high on a non-seasonally adjusted basis: https://t.co/PUQ9AugNay pic.twitter.com/ifA6a88f4b — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) December 16, 2025

And over the last year, native-born Americans with jobs is up 2.6 million, while foreign-born workers saw a decline.

Number of native-born Americans w/ jobs is up 2.6 million over the last 12 months while the number of foreign-born workers employed saw a slight decline; all of the net job growth this year has gone to Americans: pic.twitter.com/V6U7rwQvdf — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) December 16, 2025

All net job growth this year has gone to Americans. That's the best economic news we've heard in a long time, and proof that the tide is turning.

