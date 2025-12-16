Oh, We Know What the Brown University Shooter Reportedly Said Before Opening Fire
The November Jobs Numbers Are Here, and It's Good News for American Workers

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 16, 2025 9:35 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The latest jobs numbers are out, and they look good for the Trump administration. Last month, we reported that the September jobs numbers exceeded expectations, and since September the private sector has gained 121,000 jobs. Meanwhile, the government has lost 168,000 jobs.

Here are some more facts from the Rapid Response account:

FACT: Since September, the private sector has gained 121,000 jobs — while the federal government has shed 168,000 jobs.

FACT: Since August, the private sector has added 225,000 jobs.

FACT: Federal employment is now at the lowest level in over a decade.

FACT: Real wages are on track to rise by 4.2% in the first full year of the Trump Administration — far outpacing inflation.

FACT: 100% of the job growth under President Trump has come in the private sector and among native-born Americans, NOT illegals.

And the November jobs report also exceeded expectations. But thanks to the Democrats' Schumer Shutdown, these numbers were delayed.

And there's excellent news for native-born Americans seeking jobs. November was the best on record.

And over the last year, native-born Americans with jobs is up 2.6 million, while foreign-born workers saw a decline.

All net job growth this year has gone to Americans. That's the best economic news we've heard in a long time, and proof that the tide is turning.

Advertisement