September Jobs Report Exceeds Expectations, Adding 119,000 New Jobs

After a delay of a month and a half due to the Schumer Shutdown, the U.S. Labor Department has released the September jobs report, which exceeded expectations, adding 119,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, in the strongest gain since April.

The private sector added 97,000 jobs, while the government added 22,000 jobs in September, after it had lost that same amount in August. Broken down further, state governments added 16,000 jobs, local governments added 9,000 jobs, and the federal government lost 3,000 jobs.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics noted that since January, federal employment is down by 97,000 jobs, although federal workers on paid leave or receiving ongoing severance pay are counted as employed.

The manufacturing sector lost 6,000 jobs in September, and is down 94,000 jobs on a seasonally adjusted basis from a year ago.

Healthcare added a total of 42,800 jobs, primarily driven by ambulatory services, contributing 23,300 jobs, and hospitals adding 16,400 jobs.

The food service industry added 36,500 jobs, while the transportation and warehousing industry lost around 25,300 jobs in September.

The unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.4 percent.

The number of people holding multiple jobs also increased by 17,000, accounting for 5.4 percent of September's total employment.

The jobs reports for both July and August were revised down. July's report initially said the labor market added 79,000 jobs; however, it was revised down to 72,000, while the August job report was revised down from 22,000 to -4,000, bringing the total loss to 33,000 jobs.

The Labor Department announced Wednesday that it will not release October’s jobs report due to the shutdown, which prevented the agency from collecting the necessary data for an accurate report. The Department hasn’t said if it will release a consumer price index report for October, but the White House said that is unlikely.

The report comes as the Federal Reserve is weighing whether to cut the interest rate by another quarter point in December. Meeting records from October show signs that the Fed is conflicted on the matter.

According to minutes released Wednesday, “participants expressed strongly differing views about what policy decision would most likely be appropriate at the committee’s December meeting.” The record also stated that “available indicators were consistent with a continued gradual cooling in the labor market without any evidence of a sharp deterioration.”

