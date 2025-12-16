VIP
After Failing to Engage Bondi Beach Terrorists, Guess Who the Australian Police Did Shoot

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 16, 2025 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Mark Baker

On Sunday, two Islamic terrorists — who were inspired by ISIS — opened fire at a Hanukkah event on Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. Eyewitness reports said police on the scene responded by cowering in fear behind vehicles instead of engaging the terrorists. Those same police were very quick to crack down on anyone who didn't comply with Australia's draconian COVID policies, and would come down on someone like a house of bricks if they used the wrong pronouns. But actually protecting people from gun-wielding terrorists? No.

There was viral video of one man, Ahmed Al Ahmed, who snuck up on one of the terrorists and tackled him to the ground before taking his gun. Ahmed was wounded by the terrorists.

But there was another man who confronted the terrorists on the bridge from where they were firing on the crowd of Jews.

For his bravery, he ended up being shot by the police who refused to engage the actual terrorists.

Here's more:

A man who rushed in to help disarm one of the terrorists who fired at a crowd celebrating Hanukkah in Australia’s famous Bondi Beach was mistakenly shot by police and tackled by bystanders, according to a new report.

The heroic civilian, who was only described as a Middle Eastern refugee living with his Australian wife and kids, was in Bondi Beach when Naveed Akram, 24, and his father Sajid, 50, allegedly opened fire at a crowd of Jewish revelers.

At least 15 people were killed in the attack and dozens others injured.

Harrowing video shows the moment the good Samaritan runs up the bridge where the gunmen were firing from after one of them was hit by police returning fire, the Daily Mail reported.

Related:

GUN RIGHTS ISLAMIC TERRORISM JUDAISM MASS SHOOTING TERRORISM

Good job, Aussie police.

Bingo. They finally remembered what their job was and then shot the wrong person.

The police will not protect us.

Completely on par.

It absolutely is.

Where's the lie?

Absolutely insane.

That's what happened.

Honestly, would any of us be surprised if this unnamed hero and Ahmed were charged with something for intervening in the terror attack?

No, we wouldn't be.

